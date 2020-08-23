Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Revealed, Set in Arkham Universe, Launching 2022

Rumors about Arkham developer Rocksteady Studios was working on next have been circulating for years, but today during the DC FanDome we were finally provided a first look at Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. Or, at least, a very slick cinematic trailer. As the title implies, the game will pit the Suicide Squad, including Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang, and King Shark against a somehow-corrupted Justice League (it seems like Brainiac is probably the culprit, as we see what appears to be his ship at the beginning of the trailer). But enough of my prattling on, check out the debut trailer for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, below.

Pretty cool for a cinematic trailer! Definitely seems like Rocksteady has borrowed some of NetherRealm’s facial animation tech, as everyone looks very expressive. Interestingly, despite the upbeat tone of the trailer, it’s been confirmed Kill the Justice League takes place in Rocksteady’s Arkham Universe. Here’s a bit more official detail about the game…

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, a new genre-bending action-adventure shooter that can be played solo or with up to four players in online co-op. Based on iconic DC characters and developed by Rocksteady Studios, creators of the critically acclaimed Batman: Arkham series, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League combines the studio’s signature character-driven story gameplay with third-person shooter action to deliver a gaming experience unlike any other. Featuring an original narrative set in the DC universe, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League takes place in a richly detailed open-world Metropolis. The story follows Suicide Squad members Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang and King Shark who must take on an impossible mission to save Earth and kill the world’s greatest DC Super Heroes, The Justice League. Restrained with lethal explosives implanted in their heads, all four DC Super-Villains have no choice but to band together and carry out this untenable assignment as part of Amanda Waller’s infamous Task Force X. Fans can tailor their experience, whether playing on their own as a single player, switching between characters at will, or teaming up with friends in multiplayer co-op.

Hmmm, seems like Kill the Justice League may bear more than passing resemblance to Marvel’s Avengers, although it sounds like they’re handling co-op in a more straightforward sort of way.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League assembles on PC, Xbox Series X, and PS5 sometime in 2022. What do you think? Is waiting for another couple years going to be tough or are you not that impressed by what you’re hearing?