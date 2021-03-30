OnePlus 8T is Finally Getting a New Oxygen OS 11 Update

Even though OnePlus has just come out with the OnePlus 9 series, that does not stop the company from supporting the phones that were released last year as the OnePlus 8 series, including the OnePlus 8T, is now getting the latest Oxygen OS 11 update that is seeding to several regions at the moment.

New Oxygen OS Update for OnePlus 8T Bring Much Needed Changes

As always, the update version is different for different regions, with the Oxygen OS 11.0.8.11 being the version for North America and Oxygen OS 11.08.12 for the European and some other regions. The latest update does bring several vital fixes for the system's entirety, including the camera, clock, and more. Additionally, the update also brings the March Android security patch.

You can read the complete changelog below.

System Optimized the position of the EMERGENCY icon in the lock screen

Improved the navigation gestures sensitivity during charging

Fixed the failure issue after changing the customized font

Fixed the issue that the Splash Screen Information Service may stop working

Fixed the small probability issue that the language in Provision does not follow the system language

Fixed the small probability issue that the expanded screenshot may stop working

Fixed the small probability issue with the Recorder that the recording quality may not meet the expected result

Fixed the issue that reusing the wrong fingerprint long press to unlock will cause a flash screen

Fixed the small probability issue that double-tapping is abnormally triggered when typing

Fixed the failure issue when waking the voice assistance in lock screen by swiping the icon

Fixed the issue in which home screen time is displayed abnormally when the system language is Arabic

Updated Android security patch to 2021.03 Camera Fixed the lagging issue when playing videos recorded by 4K CINE 60FPS Clock Fixed the issue that the alarm clock may not ring as scheduled on workdays

Just with all the updates, the OTA update will be incremental, and there is going to be a wider rollout that should start in the coming days.

Similar updates are also rolling out on the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro, so be on the lookout if you own either of those devices.