OnePlus 8 Lite Will Reportedly Be Launched As the OnePlus Z Later This Year

Now that we know for sure that OnePlus' upcoming OnePlus 8 series will be unveiled on April 14th, let's take a moment to talk about the alleged OnePlus 8 Lite. Several leaks indicated that OnePlus would release three variants of its flagship this time around. But OnePlus' official announcement only mentions two phones i.e OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. So, just what happened to the OnePlus 8 Lite. There is ample evidence that the device exists, and it is unlikely that OnePlus gave up the device altogether. It turns out, there will still be a OnePlus 8 Lite, just with a different name.

The source referred to it as "OnePlus Z" and said the hardware matched the previous OnePlus 8 Lite render. https://t.co/zB5PN9nQjW — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) March 28, 2020

The information comes from renowned leaker Max Weinbach on Twitter. Max, along with a few others, single-handedly ruined Samsung's Galaxy S20 series with their incessant leaks, so one can be sure that this is a trusted source of information. An informant told Max that the OnePlus 8 Lite would be rebranded as the OnePlus Z. It is, for all practical purposes, the spiritual successor to the largely forgotten OnePlus X, released way back in 2015. OnePlus X was the company's first (and largely unsuccessful) attempt at releasing a 'cheaper' phone at a time when its whole marketing strategy was centered around the 'flagship killer' schtick.

Unlike the OnePlus X, the alleged OnePlus Z/OnePlus 8 Lite will feature superior hardware. For starters, it is rumored to come with a MediaTek's Dimensity 1000 SoC. The Taiwan-based semiconductor maker has long struggled to keep up with equally-specced Qualcomm offering. The Dimensity 1000 even manages to beat the Snapdragon 865 in some metrics.

Some of the other OnePlus Z/OnePlus 8 Lite features include a 6.4-inch 90Hz FHD screen, a triple-camera setup, and a 4,000mAh battery that can be charged at 30W. It is expected to carry a price tag of ~$500. With the OnePlus 8 Pro's price expected to go as high as $800, a cheaper alternative is the need of the hour.

This time around, however, the OnePlus Z/OnePlus 8 Lite faces a lot more competition than its predecessor did back in 2015. There are several devices from Chinese OEMs such as Xiaomi, Realme, iQOO, and Poco that offer arguably better specifications than the OnePlus Z/OnePlus 8 Lite at a lower price. The only thing OnePlus has going for it is its impeccable software support and robust developer community, so let's hope that is enough to keep the device afloat amid all the competition. There is no word about the phone's release date just yet. OnePlus should tell us more about it later in the year. In all likelihood, the OnePlus Z/OnePlus 8 Lite will make its debut alongside the OnePlus 8T.