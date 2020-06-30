OnePlus Nord Pre-Order Kicks Off Tomorrow, But There’s a Catch

One of the most hyped smartphones that we're looking forward to these days is the OnePlus Nord. While the device name is not yet known, we're hearing a lot about what it will bring to the table. The company managed to build a significant amount of hype around its forthcoming budget smartphone. According to the latest, the company's official @onepluslitezthing Instagram reveals that the OnePlus Nord will be available for pre-orders starting tomorrow. However, there's a catch.

OnePlus Nord Pre-Orders To Go Live Tomorrow, But Only 100 Units

OnePlus' Instagram account reveals that 100 units of the OnePlus Nord will be available to pre-order starting tomorrow at 9AM BST (1 AM PDT, 4 AM EDT). The pre-order will be open for a couple of seconds as per the source. Moreover, the company also added a timer when the pre-order drops. We have embedded the story images below.

OnePlus Nord is the First OnePlus Phone to Feature Dual Front Cameras

At this point in time, it is not yet clear what regions are eligible to pre-order the OnePlus Nord. Our close guesses are Europe and India, but we're not sure if US customers can order it as well. Nonetheless, we will find it out shortly once the pre-order goes live, so do stay tuned.

Apart from the OnePlus Nord pre-orders, the will be the company's budget handset, we expect the device to feature Snapdragon 765G coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and quad rear-facing cameras with a 64-megapixel main shooter. On the front, the OnePlus Nord will feature a dual punch-hole camera with a 32-megapixel main lens and an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens. Apart from this, the device will also feature 30W Warp Charge - which is of course a welcome addition to the budget lineup.

OnePlus Nord pre-orders begins at 9AM BST (1 AM PDT, 4 AM EDT) on July 1. What are your thoughts regarding the budget smartphone? Let us know in the comments.

News Source: onepluslitezthings