OnePlus Announces Final Developer Preview for OxygenOS Based on Android 11

OnePlus is has announced the final developer preview for its Android 11-based OxygenOS. The company introduced several major changes in HydrogenOS recently, but the variant of the software was not available on all OnePlus phones. Now, it looks like all of these changes are making their way to OxygenOS.

OnePlus Takes Design Cues From Samsung in Final Android 11 Developer Preview for OxygenOS

OnePlus has announced the launch of its upcoming third and final developer preview for OxygenOS based on Android 11. The changelog mentions the transition of changes brought to HydrogenOS and their way to OxygenOS. If you're looking for visual design changes, you will be pleased to know that they are part of the mix as well.

While design changes are not the only aspect of the software, there have been tweaks made to dark mode, an updated OnePlus Sans Font, and a new one-handed operation layout. This includes a new interface that looks like it has been taken directly from Samsung's OneUI. For instance, the Settings boasts empty space on the top part of the screen while the UI elements are pushed down. This is something that we have seen on Samsung phones and gives a pretty neat look as things look less cluttered (via 9to5Google)

Check out the changelog below:

New visual design (including Weather app, Launcher, Gallery, Notes)

New layout for more comfortable and convenient one-handed operation

Always-on display function, including 11 new clock styles

Live wallpaper that changes according to the time of day

New OnePlus Sans font that improves readability

Optimized Dark Mode, including the ability to automatically turn on and off and a shortcut in Quick Settings

3 new Zen Mode themes, more timing options, and new Group feature to let you experience Zen Mode with your friends

New Gallery function that automatically creates a weekly story based on your photos and videos

While we would never recommend you to install the latest OxygenOS developer preview on your primary device since it is crawling with bugs, you can do so through OnePlus directly on OnePlus 8 series. Take note that this is not a stable build and you will experience issues. A stable version of the beta will be released in the future, so you can wait a bit longer.

What do you think about OnePlus taking design cues from Samsung's OneUI?