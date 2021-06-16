‘At Least’ One Apple Silicon MacBook Pro Model Is Scheduled for a Release in First Week of August, Claims Tipster

It was disappointing that Apple did not release any new redesigned MacBook Pro models at WWDC 2021, but one tipster might have some positive news, assuming the chip shortage subsides a bit. According to him, Apple is scheduled to release at least one model during the first week of August.

Release of the Apple Silicon MacBook Pro Slated for ‘Week 31’ of 2021 but Could Be Pushed Back Due to Ongoing Supply Issues

According to LeaksApplePro’s source, one MacBook Pro could arrive in Week 31, which is in between August 2-8. However, the tipster immediately mentions that those release dates could change due to the ongoing chip supply. If this was not bad enough, Apple is also said to be experiencing troubles with mini-LED supply, so much so that it has acquired the services of another supplier to help ramp up production for the upcoming MacBook Pro models and M1 iPad Pro.

Given the current situation, it does not look like we will be seeing Apple Silicon MacBook Pro models before late 2021, as that is the time when these machines are expected to enter mass production. For those that do not know, numerous reports have claimed Apple will introduce a redesigned 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro, both of which are rumored to resemble the iPhone 12 with flat edges. One of the biggest changes arriving for the new machines is the removal of the Touch Bar, but in the act, Apple is said to bring back MagSafe.

New MacBook Pros:

Apple has scheduled the release of at least one model on week 31.

According to my source, this is likely to be changed due to the volatility of chips supply. It’ll probably be moved forward or backwards, but this is the “date” as for today. — LeaksApplePro (@LeaksApplePro) June 15, 2021

Additionally, we could see a full-sized HDMI port, along with a few USB 4 ports that support the Thunderbolt standard. It is only a matter of getting the chip storage under control and restoring mini-LED shipment yields. At this point, we feel that both factors are out of Apple’s hands, for now, so we will keep our fingers crossed and have an eye out during the month of August.

Still, you are advised to treat this rumor with a pinch of salt because LeaksApplePro does not have the cleanest of track records.

