Apple to Add Another mini-LED Supplier to Help Ramp up Production of Redesigned MacBook Pro Models

Due to increasing demand and component shortages, a report from DigiTimes yesterday mentioned how this deficit would force Apple to start producing the MacBook Pro with mini-LED panels in late 2021. Now, a new report claims that to combat this setback, the technology giant is expected to add another supplier to its list.

New mini-LED Supplier Also Expected to Fix M1 iPad Pro Production Woes

According to a new report from DigiTimes, Osram Opto Semiconductors has allegedly been added to the list of Apple suppliers to provide mini-LED technology to help with the production of the upcoming MacBook Pro models. With this agreement in place, Apple could have the manpower to incorporate 14-inch and 16-inch panels for the redesigned MacBook Pro family.

Another Analyst Believes That an Apple Silicon MacBook With Potentially an M2 Chipset Could Be Unveiled at WWDC 2021

However, while the redesigned MacBook Pro models could arrive in the summer, there is a possibility that Apple might have a surprise for potential consumers during WWDC 2021. One analyst believes that both redesigned MacBook Pro models will be seen during the presentation, while another believes that it is likely that just a single machine sporting the M2 silicon will be announced.

However, none of these two analysts have confirmed if the mini-LED MacBook Pro models will be available to purchase immediately, and that is where the confusion lies. There is a possibility that Apple introduces the new MacBook Pro models at WWDC 2021 but makes them available to purchase later this year. We expect them to be quite the upgrade compared to the models featuring the M1 chip.

According to a previous report, Apple is working on two custom chips codenamed Jade C-Chop and Jade C-Die. Both of them are expected to feature a total of 10 cores, where eight of them will be focused on performance, while the remaining two will be developed for power efficiency. The difference between the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro versions could be the number of GPU cores, which the report claims will be offered in 16 and 32 configurations.

Though Apple has reportedly added another supplier, there is still the looming chip shortage, which could negatively impact production. Hopefully, Apple will not delay the 2021 MacBook Pro family any longer than it should, and customers will be able to get their hands on them soon enough.

News Source: DigiTimes