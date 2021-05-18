Apple Might Announce the Redesigned 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro Models This Summer

Apple announced the all-new M1-powered MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and the Mac mini last year. The company promised that the new custom chip will provide enhanced performance and battery life. While both of these aspects deliver, we are still waiting for Apple to announce the redesigned 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models. According to a new report, we will see the 14-inch and 16-inch redesigned MacBook Pro models as early as this summer.

Apple Might Be Looking to Announce the New 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro Models As Soon As This Summer WIth Improved M1 Chip

We recently heard that Apple's upcoming MacBook models with mini-LED display will be launched next year in May and not this year. The new report comes just a day after from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, stating that we will see the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models as early as this summer. According to the report, Apple might be planning to integrate an improved version of the M1 chip with the upcoming redesigned MacBook Pro models.

New Apple Silicon Mac Pro Could Arrive in Two Variants; Up to 40-Core CPU Configurations for Unrivaled Performance

The new M1 chip is said to boast a 10-core CPU, out of which 8-cores would be dedicated towards high-performance and the remaining two will be energy-efficient cores. In addition, the chip will also come with 16 or 32-core GPU options. Other than this, Gurman also coins that the next-gen Apple Silicon chip will feature support for up to 64GB of memory. Currently, the limit is only set to 16GB.

What this means is that the redesigned 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models will be on par with the Intel-based 16-inch MacBook Pro in terms of memory. Furthermore, the peripherals will be improved as well with additional Thunderbolt ports for enhanced connectivity options. Gurman also previously reported that the new MacBook Pro models will support the return of the HDMI port, SD card reader, and a MagSafe charging cable.

While all of the aforementioned features are enticing, it remains to be seen if Apple will indeed announce the redesigned 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models this summer. Nonetheless, we will keep you guys updated with the latest.

Do you think Apple will announce the redesigned MacBook Pro models as soon as this summer? Let us know in the comments.