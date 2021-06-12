  ⋮  

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Is Coming Next Year to Nintendo Switch

By
Submit
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

The rumored Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope game has just been leaked by none other than Nintendo through its own website, as noticed on ResetEra before the page was taken down.

A sequel to the critically acclaimed XCOM-like Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, it is expected to be fully unveiled later today during the Ubisoft Forward conference. However, Nintendo's listing included a brief overview and a few screenshots of Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope. We also learned that Ubisoft is targeting next year as release date win on the Nintendo Switch.

Mario + Rabbids Creative Director:” Nintendo Is A Shield, They Want To Know Everything And Play Everything”

Team up with Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, Rabbid Peach, Rabbid Luigi, and their friends on a galactic journey to defeat a malevolent entity and save your Spark companions. Explore planets throughout the galaxy as you uncover mysterious secrets and compelling quests!

  • Build your dream team with three heroes from an eclectic roster of nine.
  • Take down all new bosses, along with some familiar enemies throughout the galaxy.
  • Rescue the adorable Sparks throughout the galaxy, who provide distinct powers that will help you in battle.
  • Unleash your heroes' skills but be strategic as you dash your enemies, team jump on your allies, and hide behind covers.

When Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle launched in September 2017, we rated it 7.8 out of 10.

In a shocker, Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle is actually really good. Great visuals, a deep battle system, toe-tapping tunes and more than enough content to keep you, well, content. It’s just a shame staying enamoured with the game and its battles can feel difficult. The game is well worth it for Rabbids fans and people wanting a lighter approach to turn-based strategy shooters such as X-COM, though how long it’ll keep you interested for might be shorter than you’d like.

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle looks, plays and sounds better than you would've ever expected from such a confusing crossover - an interesting take on the X-COM formula that can start to feel tedious, but starts amazingly and will keep many players stuck into the turn-based strategy shooter.

Products mentioned in this post

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
USD 14.99

The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.

Submit