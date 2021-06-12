Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Is Coming Next Year to Nintendo Switch
The rumored Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope game has just been leaked by none other than Nintendo through its own website, as noticed on ResetEra before the page was taken down.
A sequel to the critically acclaimed XCOM-like Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, it is expected to be fully unveiled later today during the Ubisoft Forward conference. However, Nintendo's listing included a brief overview and a few screenshots of Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope. We also learned that Ubisoft is targeting next year as release date win on the Nintendo Switch.
Team up with Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, Rabbid Peach, Rabbid Luigi, and their friends on a galactic journey to defeat a malevolent entity and save your Spark companions. Explore planets throughout the galaxy as you uncover mysterious secrets and compelling quests!
- Build your dream team with three heroes from an eclectic roster of nine.
- Take down all new bosses, along with some familiar enemies throughout the galaxy.
- Rescue the adorable Sparks throughout the galaxy, who provide distinct powers that will help you in battle.
- Unleash your heroes' skills but be strategic as you dash your enemies, team jump on your allies, and hide behind covers.
When Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle launched in September 2017, we rated it 7.8 out of 10.
In a shocker, Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle is actually really good. Great visuals, a deep battle system, toe-tapping tunes and more than enough content to keep you, well, content. It’s just a shame staying enamoured with the game and its battles can feel difficult. The game is well worth it for Rabbids fans and people wanting a lighter approach to turn-based strategy shooters such as X-COM, though how long it’ll keep you interested for might be shorter than you’d like.
Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle looks, plays and sounds better than you would've ever expected from such a confusing crossover - an interesting take on the X-COM formula that can start to feel tedious, but starts amazingly and will keep many players stuck into the turn-based strategy shooter.
