Forza Horizon 5 Former Developers Announce New AAA Studio Maverick Games

Former Forza Horizon 5 developers have left Playground Games to announce Maverick Games, a new AAA development studio already working on an exciting ultra-high quality title.

The new studio has been founded by former Playground Games Creative Director Mike Brown, but he isn't the only Maverick Games developer who worked on Forza Horizon 5, as he is joined at the new studio by Tom Butcher as Executive Producer, Matt Craven as CTO, Gareth Harwood as Content Director and Fraser Strachan as Audio Director. Other members of the new studio include previous Sumo Digital Leamington Co-Studio Head Harinder Sangha, former Sharkmob London dev Ben Penrose and previous EA Experience Design Director Elly Marshall.

Maverick Games' founder Mike Brown released a statement alongside the studio's announcement, highlighting what will be the studio's main priorities.

"Our goal is for Maverick Games to be a studio people will love. For players, we’re already at work on an exciting ultra-high quality title, and for developers, we’re building a home where everyone is encouraged to take risks, be curious, be creative, be innovative, be themselves, and above all – be a Maverick."

More information on the newly announced Maverick Games can be found on its official website as well as on social media pages on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.