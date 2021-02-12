Oddworld: Soulstorm Latest Trailer Showcases Locations and More

A new Oddworld: Soulstorm trailer has been shared online, showcasing more of the upcoming new entry in the series.

The new trailer, shared during the Epic Spring Showcase, provides a quick overview of the game, showcasing a few locations and gameplay mechanics. You can take a look at the new trailer below.

Chivalry 2 Stakes Out a June Release Date, Crossplay Closed Beta Kicks Off Next Month

Oddworld: Soulstorm has been in development for some time and will finally release on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC via the Epic Games Store sometime this Spring. At the E3 2019, we had the chance to check out the game, and we liked it so much we awarded it with our Biggest Surprise of E3 award.

At the end of my hands-on session, I was extremely impressed with Oddworld: Soulstorm, and I am craving for more beyond the stage that has been shown so far. As a huge lover of the original, Flashback, Another World and similar games, Oddworld: Soulstorm feels like the true modern re-invention of the genre. We at Wccftech have been so impressed by the game that we gave it our Biggest Surprise of E3 2019 award.

Oddworld: Soulstorm launches on PC, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4 during Spring 2021. We will let you know when the game releases as soon as an announcement is made, so stay tuned for all the latest news.