Wolfenstein: The New Order is Currently Free to Own in the Epic Games Store

The Epic Games Store offers games that are free to own if you grab them within a certain timeframe every now and then. This is separate from free-to-play titles like Fortnite, as it only applies to games that you’d usually have to purchase to access. Anyways, Epic has a brand-new free-to-own title that’s only available until tomorrow morning.

That game is Wolfenstein: The New Order. The first of the three recent Wolfenstein games, originally released back in 2014, the game has players travel across Europe to dismantle the Nazi war machine. Players have the assistance of a group of resistance fighters as they break into heavily guarded facilities, which make up a significant chunk of the gameplay.

Meanwhile, Epic Games has the game available until 11:00 AM EST tomorrow. Redeeming your free copy of the game is as simple as opening the storefront, searching for Wolfenstein: The New Order, and hitting the Purchase button (which is now seen as “Get” on the Epic Games website). After that, it’s as simple as downloading the game and playing it. So, make sure to get your copy asap.

Epic has a brand-new title coming tomorrow for free as well, and will likely be made available after Wolfenstein: The New Order is returned to its normal price tag of $19.99 (and its sequel, The Old Blood, is also on sale for $5.99 currently). Currently, it’s unknown what game it’ll be. But if you want to get started on the new Wolfenstein trilogy, now would be as good a time as any.

We’ll continue to update as more information on Epic Games’ new sales, releases, and updates are released. Wolfenstein: The New Order is available now on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store. Previously, we did a video review of Wolfenstein: The New Order, which you can see here.