Epic Shuts Servers for Most Classic Unreal, Rock Band Games; Unreal Tournament 3 Going F2P

Epic Games may be one of the biggest, and most profitable, online game operators in the world due to the success of Fortnite, but today they announced they’re going to be shutting off servers for a long list of classic titles, including most games in the Unreal and Rock Band series. According to the company, this is due to them wanting to focus strictly on games that their use their modern Epic Online Services system. It’s also likely about consolidating their stuff on the Epic Games Store and launcher, rather than having a bunch of stray older games still being offered through Steam and GOG (it seems many of the games being shut down are also being delisted from Steam and other stores).

Here are a list of the games that will have online services shut off by January 24…

1000 Tiny Claws

Dance Central

Dance Central 2

Dance Central 3

Green Day: Rock Band

Monsters (Probably) Stole My Princess

Rock Band

Rock Band 2

Rock Band 3

The Beatles: Rock Band

Supersonic Acrobatic Rocket-Powered Battle-Cars

Unreal Gold

Unreal II: The Awakening

Unreal Tournament 2003

Unreal Tournament 2004

Unreal Tournament 3

Unreal Tournament: Game of the Year Edition

For those mourning the loss of most of the classic Unreal Tournament titles, Epic is promising a new free-to-play version Unreal Tournament 3 in the future. Unreal Tournament 3 X will be coming to Steam, GOG, and the Epic Games Store, and will feature full crossplay between the platforms. Here’s a bit more detail…

Unreal Tournament 3 X will let you download and launch from where you want; play with who you want. Unreal Tournament X supports crossplay between all PC players, whether they’re logged into their Steam, Epic Games Store or GOG accounts.

No microtransactions and no strings attached. This is the fully-featured, award-winning first-person shooter you fell in love with… completely free.

A release date for Unreal Tournament 3 X has not yet been specified. Looking down the list of soon-to-be-shuttered games that you’ll particularly miss?