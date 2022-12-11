Goat Simulator 3 Devs Tell Players to “Use Steam” as a Response to Lack of Native Controller Support

Goat Simulator 3, currently an Epic Games Store exclusive on PC, lacks native controller support, a feature the previous entry had on Steam. Weirdly enough, the solution recommended by the developers to fix this directly involves using Steam, as this NeoGAF thread entails.

In perhaps a baffling set of decisions, a bot on the official Goat Simulator Discord mentions that since the game doesn't have native controller support and the EGS client cannot supplement that as the Steam client would, players have to take the following convoluted process to attempt to play their PC copy of Goat Simulator 3 with a controller:

Add the Epic client as a “Non-Steam Game” over on Steam.

Insert your controller of choice

Ensure Steam recognizes the device in its Controller Settings menu.

Launch the Epic Games Store from within Steam.

Launch Goat Simulator 3.

I’ll be blunt: if this is the type of thing that players need to do to simply use controllers, then why are games that can be played with a controller being sent to Epic, a launcher that doesn’t have built-in controller support? They could release the game on Steam, which has native controller drivers and support for many controllers. If the developers choose to release their game on the Epic Games Store, then at least they should implement native controller support.

Either way, if you choose to purchase Goat Simulator 3 on the Epic Games Store, that’s the convoluted process you have to undertake if playing on a mouse and keyboard isn’t something you’re keen on doing.

Goat Simulator 3 is out now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via the Epic Games Store.