PlayStation Games for PC Website Hints at Future PSN Account Integration

Francesco De Meo
Aug 11, 2022
PlayStation

Some sort of PlayStation Network account integration may be coming in the future, judging from one of the FAQs answered on a new website that has been launched recently.

As spotted by Twitter user @Morwull, the new section of the PS website focused on PC games includes some frequently asked questions. The answer to one of them says that an account is currently not required to play PlayStation games on PC, which suggests that this requirement could change in the future.

Related StoryNathan Birch
Sony Pays Pubs Xbox Game Pass “Block Fees,” Call of Duty Not Irreplaceable Says Microsoft

Do I need a PSN account to play PlayStation games on PC?

No, you currently do not need a PSN account to enjoy PlayStation Studios games on PC.

A PlayStation Network account integration on PC could bring several different benefits. It could make cross-platform play smoother between PS consoles and PC, make it possible to unlock Trophies alongside Steam or Epic Games Store achievements, and so on. Microsoft does something similar for their games on Steam, so Sony will likely do the same in the future, as suggested by the new section of the PS website.

While Sony has only started making its way into the PC market, the Japanese publisher has been increasing its efforts considerably this year. Back in January, God of War finally made its debut on Steam and the Epic Games Store, and Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered will make its own later this week. The latter is a particularly good port, with ray traced reflections making quite a difference, as highlighted by Alessio:

Visually, the ray traced reflections make a big difference while swinging around Manhattan, especially at nighttime. Some building and pedestrian models aren't cutting edge, but we must remember that the game originally came out for PS4 nearly four years ago; Miles Morales should fare better when it launches on PC soon.

Last but not least, the higher frame rate (completely unlocked) of Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered PC makes both traversal and combat as everyone's favorite friendly neighborhood superhero feel better than ever.

Order