Oculus Air Link Lets You Play PC VR Wirelessly with Your Oculus Quest 2

Oculus Quest 2 users will soon get to play PC VR games wirelessly through the new Air Link feature, due to ship with software update v28.

Needless to say, the traditional Link feature through the USB-C cable will still provide the optimal experience. However, if you've got a strong WiFi network and have the Virtual Reality playspace within about twenty feet of your router, then Air Link is a viable wireless alternative.

We recommend following the guidelines we’ve provided to ensure the best experience, including: Only use Air Link on a secure WiFi network that you trust; use a 5Ghz network on an AC or AX router, connected via ethernet cable to your PC; and make sure your PC meets the Oculus Link requirements. Here’s how to get started with Air Link once it rolls out: First, download and install the Oculus PC app if you haven’t already. You’ll need PC software v28, which is rolling out soon. Next, navigate to Settings → Beta in the PC app and enable the Air Link toggle. Then, put on your Quest 2 headset, navigate to Settings → Experimental, and enable Air Link. To disable Air Link and go back to using Link with a USB-C cable, you’ll need to turn it off from the Experimental panel.

The Oculus Quest 2 is also getting a higher maximum refresh rate soon. The VR headset shipped limited to 72 Hz and was upgraded to 90 Hz; now, Oculus is unlocking a 120Hz mode, though no apps support it natively yet.

In related Oculus news, the first Gaming Showcase event will take place in exactly one week at 3 PM Pacific Time. VR aficionados are guaranteed to get updates about Pistol Whip, Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge, Lone Echo II, and some additional surprises.