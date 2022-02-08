NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Mobility GPUs & AMD CPUs See Gain In Latest Steam Hardware Survey Report

After an unexplained delay of almost a week, the Steam Hardware and Software survey results for January 2022 are finally here. Last month's top leaders were AMD, Microsoft Windows 11, and the Oculus Quest 2 (Meta Quest). However, NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 30 Mobility GPUs along with AMD's CPUs have seen a major boost in the outgoing month.

AMD rebounded in the computer processor category after seeing a plunge in users last December, which is the first time the company failed to swipe stakes from Intel since last August. Last month, an increase of 0.25% more survey participants utilized AMD processors, driving the company's overall share to 30.96%.

For Ampere's laptop series, the mobile RTX 3060 and 3080 were last month's second-and third-best performers, with increases of 0.32% and 0.16%, respectively. However, NVIDIA's GTX 1650 had the best month of the lines, thanks to its 0.39% increase.

For graphics cards, RTX 3000 desktop cards show increases in their user share previously but did not show good numbers this last month. NVIDIA RTX 3070, 3060, and3060 Ti graphics cards show a decline in users. The RTX 3090 and 3070 Ti remain unaffected, the RTX 3080 was up a meager 0.01%, and the RTX 3080 Ti increased only slightly by 0.04%. The RTX 3050 Ti managed narrowly more profitable with its 0.06% incline, but the only desktop Ampere card to see noteworthy improvements was the standard RTX 3050, which shows an increase of 0.14%.

There were no changes in the top ten graphics cards list, except for the laptop RTX 3060 GPU moving higher. The Radeon RX 6700 XT with AMD remains the only RDNA 2 graphics card list.

Windows 11 persists compared to its predecessor, Windows 10, which led to 3.41% more participants opting for Microsoft's current operating system last month, bringing the total to 13.56%. Also, above a quarter more users now have access to 8GB of system RAM, as those with 16GB currently lowered from the previous month's totals.

Finally, the Steam survey from January shows 2.14% of all participants surveyed own a virtual reality (VR) headset, and about half of the users (46.02%) are Oculus Quest 2, or Meta Quest, owners.

