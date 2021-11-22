Resident Evil 4 VR Reportedly Getting Free Mercenaries Mode in 2022

Resident Evil 4 VR launched on October 21st as an Oculus Quest 2 (now known as Meta Quest 2 since Facebook's rebranding towards the metaverse) exclusive, reenvisioned for Virtual Reality.

The game was successful enough, and while it's not official yet, it looks like Resident Evil 4 VR will receive the Mercenaries mode for free at some point next year. The news comes from Biohazard Declassified, which spotted a video announcing the free update on YouTube. Said video had clearly been uploaded sooner than intended and was subsequently set to private, but not before Biohazard Declassified made a copy and re-uploaded it on their own YouTube channel.

For those not familiar with it, Mercenaries is an arcade-like minigame where players choose one of five playable characters who need to kill as many enemies as possible before an evacuation helicopter can extract them. Killing enemies contributes to the final score, allowing players to indirectly compete with others for high scores.

Explore the iconic world of Resident Evil 4 in this all-new version, entirely made for VR. Step into the shoes of special agent Leon S. Kennedy on his mission to rescue the U.S. President’s daughter who has been kidnapped by a mysterious cult. Find your way through a rural village in Europe, come face to face with challenging enemies, and uncover secrets and gameplay that have revolutionized the entire survival horror genre. Battle horrific creatures infected by the Las Plagas parasite and face off against aggressive enemies including mind-controlled villagers and discover their connection to Los Illuminados, the cult behind the abduction Key Features - New and unique VR interactions that put you in the shoes of Leon S. Kennedy, now entirely in first-person. - Immersive VR environments that pull you into the mysterious world of Resident Evil 4. - Stunning, high-resolution graphics rebuilt for VR.

You can get Resident Evil 4 VR directly through the Oculus Store, priced at $39.99.