Meta Quest 2 Price Going Up to Allow Continued Investment in VR

Alessio Palumbo
Jul 27, 2022
Meta Quest 2

The Meta Quest 2 VR headset will get a price increase, as announced yesterday by Meta. The reasoning given by the company is that costs have increased, and the higher price will allow Meta to continue investing in the Virtual Reality segment.

Starting in August, Meta Quest 2 will cost $399.99 USD and $499.99 USD for the 128GB and 256GB versions, respectively. And for a limited time, every new headset purchase will include an offer to download the popular VR rhythm game Beat Saber at no additional cost.* Alongside these changes, we’ll also increase the prices for Meta Quest 2 accessories and refurbished units.

VR’s momentum is undeniable. From gaming and productivity to fitness and beyond, VR has become increasingly popular as it positively impacts the ways we work, play, and connect with each other. People have spent over $1 billion on Meta Quest apps, helping to fuel developers’ businesses as they deliver the games and experiences that make VR great.

At the same time, the costs to make and ship our products have been on the rise. By adjusting the price of Quest 2, we can continue to grow our investment in groundbreaking research and new product development that pushes the VR industry to new heights.

Meta is also planning to launch its next-generation VR headset, codenamed Project Cambria, later this year. According to recent rumors, it will be officially named Quest Pro and priced at more than $800, targeting remote workers and the mixed reality segment.

The next Meta Quest is also coming at some point in the future, though we don't have any concrete details on the new iteration of the portable VR headset.

