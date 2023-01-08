NVIDIA Might Incorporate More AI-Optimizations In Its Graphics Drivers For RTX GPUs

NVIDIA is rumored to incorporate AI optimizations within its future graphics drivers which will release this year for enhanced GPU utilization amongst a list of things.

NVIDIA Incorporating AI-Optimizations Within Its Graphics Drivers For Tensor Core 'RTX' GPUs

Artificial intelligence, or AI, has become the popular buzzword for technological advancements, especially in discovering new scientific discoveries and medicines to software and PC components. It is very little surprising that PC components could lay the groundwork for more involvement in graphics, namely with NVIDIA's Game Ready Drivers. Please remember that this article is strictly a rumor and that no claims have been confirmed through NVIDIA.

The NVIDIA Game Ready Drivers library has helped enhance performance and quality in hundreds of next-gen games and even some older titles (Quake RTX and Portal RTX), which has shown that NVIDIA is backing its claims made last year about their direction with artificial intelligence. In this aspect, AI could help with performance and other related instructions and tasks, allowing games to run more smoothly with less graphical interference, take some if not all of the load off the CPU, and process that information better or more.

CapFrameX tweeted this morning about upcoming drivers that would launch this year, possibly sooner than expected, that would optimize the NVIDIA Game Ready Drivers with AI enhancements. Note that the Twitter leaker has posted this as a rumor and should be handled as a future possibility. Whether these enhancements will come through a separate suite or be added within the current RTX technologies such as DLSS which rely heavily on AI Tensor cores remains to be seen. NVIDIA did promise that they will be adding a range of improvements and deliver a major update to DLSS by the end of this quarter.

[Rumor] Nvidia is working on AI optimized drivers. Release maybe this year (Q1). ▶️ Up to 30% more performance

▶️ Average improvement ~10%

▶️ No info about specific gen Take this with a grain of salt. If true Nvidia drivers will be real "fine wine". pic.twitter.com/QGTUL9iK7N — CapFrameX (@CapFrameX) January 8, 2023

AMD is also working to begin taking assistance from AI in its upcoming FSR 3 technology while their recent Ryzen 7040 'Phoenix' APUs leverage Xilinx-based AI technology for faster ML and DNN capabilities. This new driver advancement would utilize the AMD Radeon Super Resolution, which enhances specific latency enhancements and upscaling through the entire system, not just having the overhead specified to one section of the computer.

NVIDIA has been at the forefront of AI innovation with the advent of its tensor core design and these cores are likely to play a crucial role if this news is indeed true. Again, since this is highly speculative, it is unknown how any of this would work and what hardware is needed.

