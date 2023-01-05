AMD Debuts Ryzen 7045 Dragon Range Enthusiast & Ryzen 7040 Phoenix Laptop CPUs With Zen 4 & RDNA 3

Hassan Mujtaba
AMD starts 2023 with the launch of its latest Ryzen 7045 Dragon Range & Ryzen 7040 Phoenix Mobility CPUs with Zen 4 & RDNA 3 cores for laptops.

AMD Ryzen 7045 'Dragon Range' & Ryzen 7040 'Phoenix' Mobility CPUs Official: Zen 4 & RDNA 3 For Laptops

AMD kicked off its Ryzen 7000 Mobility portfolio with the introduction of the Mendocino CPUs last year and today, they are introducing two new families, the Ryzen 7045 'Dragon Range' and Ryzen 7040 'Phoenix' CPUs. The current AMD Ryzen 7000 Mobility product stack is as below:

  • Mendocino (Ryzen 7020 Series) - Everyday Computing
  • Barcelo-R (Ryzen 7030 Series) - Mainstream Thin & Light
  • Rembrandt-R (Ryzen 7035 Series) - Premium Thin & Light
  • Phoenix Point (Ryzen 7040 Series) - Elite Ultrathin
  • Dragon Range (Ryzen 7045 Series) - Extreme Gaming & Creator

AMD Dragon Range "Ryzen 7045" Series Mobility CPUs

The AMD Dragon Range CPUs will be aimed at the high-performance segment with more cores, threads, &  cache than what AMD has offered us previously while Phoenix Point will be aimed at the thin and light laptop segment. The Dragon Range CPUs will have a TDP rating of around 55W-75W+ while Phoenix Point will have TDPs of around 35-45W. The 55W TDP is for the base configuration and we can expect the chip to be configurable up to 75W for laptop designs with high-end cooling and bigger form factors.

AMD has introduced a total of four new SKUs within its Dragon Range lineup which include the Ryzen 9 7945HX with 16 cores and 32 threads, the Ryzen 9 7845HX with 12 cores and 24 threads, the Ryzen 7 7745HX with 8 cores and 16 threads, and lastly, the Ryzen 5 7645HX with 6 cores and 12 threads.

Compared to the AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX, the new flagship Ryzen 9 7945HX CPU delivers up to an 18% increase in single-threaded and a 78% increase in multi-threaded performance while also offering up to 62% increase in gaming performance.

AMD Phoenix Point "Ryzen 7040" Series Mobility CPUs

AMD confirmed its Phoenix Point APU lineup which will utilize both Zen 4 and RDNA 3 cores. The new Phoenix APUs will carry LPDDR5 and PCIe 5 support and come in SKUs ranging from 35W to 45W. AMD has also pointed out that the laptop parts may include memory technologies aside from LPDDR5 and DDR5. The CPUs will be outfitted with the latest AMD XDNA AI engines

For today's launch, AMD is introducing a total of three SKUs, the Ryzen 9 7940HS being the flagship. This chip features 8 cores, 16 threads, a base clock of 4.0 GHz, a boost clock of 5.2 GHz, a 40 MB total cache, and an integrated RDNA 3 GPU with 12 Compute Units. The follow-up to this is the 7840HS & which also comes with a similar core configuration but lower clock speeds of 3.8 GHz base and 5.1 GHz boost clocks.

There's also the Ryzen 5 7640HS which comes with 6 cores, 12 threads with a base clock of 4.3 GHz, a boost clock of 5.0 GHz, 38 MB of cache, and a similarly configured iGPU. The first laptops with the AMD Ryzen 7040 'Phoenix' CPUs are expected to ship in March 2023.

AMD Ryzen 7000 CPU Lineup (Official):

CPU NameFamilyProcess NodeArchitectureCores / ThreadsBase / Boost ClockCacheiGPUiGPU ClockTDP
AMD Ryzen 9 7845HXDragon Range-H5nmZen 412/24TBD64 MBAMD Radeon Graphics (2 CU RDNA 3)TBD55W+
AMD Ryzen 7 7840HSPhoenix-H4nmZen 48/16TBD16 MBRadeon 700MTBD35W+
AMD Ryzen 5 7640HSPhoenix-H4nmZen 46/12TBD16 MBRadeon 700MTBD35W+
AMD Ryzen 7 7735HSRembrandt-R7nmZen 3+8/16TBD16 MBRadeon 600MTBD35W+
AMD Ryzen 5 7535HSRembrandt-R7nmZen 3+6/12TBD16 MBRadeon 600MTBD35W+
AMD Ryzen 7 7730UBarcelo-R7nmZen 38/162.0 / 4.5 GHz16 MBRadeon VegaTBD15-28W
AMD Ryzen 5 7530UBarcelo-R7nmZen 36/122.0 / 4.5 GHz16 MBRadeon VegaTBD15-28W
AMD Ryzen 3 7330UBarcelo-R7nmZen 34/82.3 / 4.3 GHz8 MBRadeon VegaTBD15-28W
AMD Ryzen 5 7640UPhoenix-U4nmZen 46/12TBD16 MBRadeon 700MTBD15-28W
AMD Ryzen 5 7520UMendocino-U6nmZen 24 / 82.8 / 4.3 GHz6 MBRadeon 610M (RDNA 2 2 CU)TBD15-28W
AMD Ryzen 3 7420UMendocino-U6nmZen 24 / 8TBD8 MB?Radeon 610M (RDNA 2 2 CU)TBD15-28W
AMD Ryzen 3 7320UMendocino-U6nmZen 24 / 82.4 / 4.1 GHz8 MB?Radeon 610M (RDNA 2 2 CU)TBD15-28W
AMD Athlon Gold 7220UMendocino-U6nmZen 22 / 42.4 / 3.7 GHz4 MB?Radeon 610M (RDNA 2 2 CU)TBD15-28W
