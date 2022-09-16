Menu
AMD Already Has Next-Gen Ryzen “Phoenix” CPUs With Xilinx’s AI Engine Running In The Labs

Hassan Mujtaba
Sep 16, 2022, 07:45 AM EDT

AMD seems to have confirmed that they have their first Ryzen "Phoenix" CPUs with Xilinx's AI acceleration engines running in their labs.

AMD Confirms Xilinx's AI Engine-Powered Ryzen "Phoenix" CPUs Are Already Running In Their Labs

In a tweet by tech analyst David Schor, it is stated that AMD's President of Adaptive and Embedded Computing Group has confirmed that they are already running their next-gen client Ryzen CPUs in their labs and feature Xilinx's AI acceleration engine. Since Ryzen was mentioned, we can point out that these are the upcoming Phoenix Point CPUs that were confirmed to feature an AI Engine back at AMD's Financial Analyst Day 2022. The tweet is provided below:

This also confirms that AMD has officially fabbed the Phoenix Point CPU and since it is running in their labs, it will be going through an intense validation process before hitting mass production in the coming year. AMD is expected to showcase its Phoenix Point CPUs for thin and light mobility PC platforms at CES 2023 and will utilize a brand new naming structure which was recently detailed by the company. The Phoenix Point APUs will be part of the AMD Ryzen 7000 family.

AMD Phoenix Point "Ryzen 7040" Series Mobility CPUs

AMD confirmed its Phoenix Point APU lineup which will utilize both Zen 4 and RDNA 3 cores. The new Phoenix APUs will carry LPDDR5 and PCIe 5 support and come in SKUs ranging from 35W to 45W. The lineup is also expected to launch in 2023 and most possibly at CES 2023. AMD has also pointed out that the laptop parts may include memory technologies aside from LPDDR5 and DDR5.

Based on earlier specs, it looks like the Phoenix Ryzen 7000 APUs might still carry up to 8 cores and 16 threads with higher core counts exclusive to Dragon Range chips. However, Phoenix APUs will carry a higher CU count for the RDNA 3 graphics core, uplifting the performance by a huge margin over anything that the competition might have to offer. The Phoenix Point APUs will also be AMD's first product to feature an AIE or AI Engine that will accelerate AI-specific tasks.

This engine will be based on IP developed by Xilinx which AMD acquired for $35 Billion US in 2020. The AIE will target Intel's own VPU "Versatile Processing Unit" which is also responsible for processing AI-based tasks and is expected to debut in 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs followed by a full-on integration in the 14th Gen Meteor Lake chips.

AMD Ryzen Mobility CPUs:

CPU Family NameAMD Strix PointAMD Dragon RangeAMD PhoenixAMD RembrandtAMD CezanneAMD RenoirAMD PicassoAMD Raven Ridge
Family BrandingAMD Ryzen 8000 (H-Series)AMD Ryzen 7045 (H-Series)AMD Ryzen 7040 (U-Series)AMD Ryzen 6000
AMD Ryzen 7030 		AMD Ryzen 5000 (H/U-Series)AMD Ryzen 4000 (H/U-Series)AMD Ryzen 3000 (H/U-Series)AMD Ryzen 2000 (H/U-Series)
Process NodeTBD5nm4nm6nm7nm7nm12nm14nm
CPU Core ArchitectureZen 5Zen 4Zen 4Zen 3+Zen 3Zen 2Zen +Zen 1
CPU Cores/Threads (Max)TBD16/328/168/168/168/164/84/8
L2 Cache (Max)TBD16 MB4 MB4 MB4 MB4 MB2 MB2 MB
L3 Cache (Max)TBD32 MB16 MB16 MB16 MB8 MB4 MB4 MB
Max CPU ClocksTBDTBATBA5.0 GHz (Ryzen 9 6980HX)4.80 GHz (Ryzen 9 5980HX)4.3 GHz (Ryzen 9 4900HS)4.0 GHz (Ryzen 7 3750H)3.8 GHz (Ryzen 7 2800H)
GPU Core ArchitectureRDNA 3+ iGPURDNA 2 6nm iGPURDNA 3 5nm iGPURDNA 2 6nm iGPUVega Enhanced 7nmVega Enhanced 7nmVega 14nmVega 14nm
Max GPU CoresTBDTBATBA12 CUs (786 cores)8 CUs (512 cores)8 CUs (512 cores)10 CUs (640 Cores)11 CUs (704 cores)
Max GPU ClocksTBDTBATBA2400 MHz2100 MHz1750 MHz1400 MHz1300 MHz
TDP (cTDP Down/Up)TBD55W+ (65W cTDP)15W-45W (65W cTDP)15W-55W (65W cTDP)15W -54W(54W cTDP)15W-45W (65W cTDP)12-35W (35W cTDP)35W-45W (65W cTDP)
Launch2024Q1 2023Q1 2023Q1 2022Q1 2021Q2 2020Q1 2019Q4 2018

