NVIDIA’s FPS-Increasing DLSS 3 Tech Is About To Get Even Better, Major Improvements To Image Quality In Games

NVIDIA DLSS 3 'Fine Wine' Update Coming Soon: Improved Image Quality, Reduced Ghosting, Better Edge Smoothness Across Multiple Games

During its CES 2023 keynote, NVIDIA announced that a major update to DLSS 3 was due by the end of this quarter. Now, we have a small hint at what this update might bring and from the looks of it, DLSS 3 is going to shift into high gear!

NVIDIA announced in its blog post that thanks to continued training on its AI Supercomputer, new updates will soon be rolled out to improve DLSS Super Resolution, DLAA, and the latest DLSS 3 Frame Generation technology across multiple games. And these benefits will not only be limited to just DLSS 3 titles but will be applicable to all GeForce RTX gamers. So even if you are running older RTX 20 or RTX 30 GPUs, you will see the benefit from the latest updates which include the following improvements:

AI network enhancements for DLSS Frame Generation that better take advantage of game engine data, improving UI stability and image quality during fast movement.

An updated AI network for DLSS Super Resolution Ultra Performance mode, improving fine detail stability and overall image quality.

An updated AI network for NVIDIA DLAA that improves image quality, reduces ghosting, and improves edge smoothness in high-contrast scenarios.

NVIDIA provided some side-by-side comparisons of the original DLSS 3 running in Cyberpunk 2077 and the latest version that is planned to release later this quarter.

According to the green team, the first titles to benefit from this latest update will be Cyberpunk 2077, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (with a next-gen update), and Portal with RTX. The update will be delivered through in-game patches and also through NVIDIA's Game Ready drivers. AMD is also going to unveil its next-gen FSR 3 this year but we have yet to see that in action & NVIDIA's DLSS 3 already seems to be getting better by the day and also getting far higher adoption in the gaming industry.