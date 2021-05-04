  ⋮  

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Custom Models, MSI SUPRIM X & Gigabyte Gaming OC, Pictured, Being Sold For $3500 USD in UAE

By
Submit
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Graphics Card

NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3080 Ti custom models from MSI & Gigabyte which include the SUPRIM X & Gaming OC variants have once again been pictured. This time, the MSI model is being sold in UAE-based retailer outlets for an insane $3500 US pricing.

MSI's & Gigabyte's Custom NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Graphics Cards Pictured, MSI SUPRIM X Variant Being Sold For Around $3500 US In UAE

Both, the MSI GeForce RTX 3080 Ti SUPRIM X & the Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Gaming OC are models that have leaked before. The Gigabyte variant was listed a few days ago by online retailers for a price of $3152 NZD or $2250 US while the MSI SUPRIM X variant was spotted at a distribution center.

Another NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Has Been Spotted, This Time The Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Gaming OC

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Gaming OC Custom NVIDIA Graphics Card
The Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Gaming OC graphics card has been pictured and leaked. (Image Source: Moore's Law is Dead)

Now both custom NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics cards have been pictured once again. The Gigabyte Gaming OC model will feature a triple-slot and triple-fan Windforce 3X cooler while MSI's SUPRIM X variant will feature the massive Tri Frozr 2S cooling system. Both cards will feature non-reference PCB designs and premium cooling compared to the Founders Edition model but will also come at a hefty premium, especially the MSI SUPRIM X, which is a top-of-the-line custom variant.

Gigabyte already listed several custom NVIDIA RTX 3080 Ti graphics cards over at EEC which include  TURBO, EAGLE, VISION, GAMING, AORUS MASTER, and AORUS EXTREME offerings.

Redditor, FaisalKhatib, over at the NVIDIA subreddit (via Videocardz) spotted the MSI GeForce RTX 3080 Ti SUPRIM X at a local retailer in UAE. The graphics card is said to be available for purchase a whole month prior to its official launch for a price of $3500 USD which is completely insane. The Redditor states that it is common for retailers in the UAE to virtually inflate prices of unreleased products and sell them months before launch. This is a pretty common practice in the Middle East and South Asian countries where breaking NDA's don't have any repercussions and hence, these retailers can get away with this.

MSI GeForce RTX 3080 Ti SUPRIM X Custom NVIDIA Graphics Card
The MSI GeForce RTX 3080 Ti SUPRIM X graphics card has been pictured too and being sold for a price of over $3000 US in UAE. (Image Source: Reddit)

The MSI GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics card will literally pack everything from a massive triple-slot and a  triple-fan heatsink to the latest TORX 4.0 fans, a brushed aluminum backplate, a powerful custom PCB design, dual BIOS design, and a lot more.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti 'Rumored' Graphics Card Specifications

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Delayed Again, Now Launching Alongside RTX 3070 Ti in June

NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3080 Ti 12 GB FE (Founders Edition) graphics card is expected to feature the PG132-SKU18 PCB design and the GA102-225-KD-A1 graphics core. The GA102-225 GPU has also changed since the last time we saw them and will now feature 10240 CUDA cores within a total of 80 SM units. The GPU features a clock speed of 1365 MHz base and 1665 MHz boost, both of which are slower than the existing GA102 GeForce RTX GPUs.

As for memory, the card will feature 12 GB of GDDR6X memory. Unlike the 19.5 Gbps speeds of the RTX 3090, the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti is said to retain the same memory speeds as the RTX 3080 at 19 Gbps. Since we are getting 12 GB memory, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti will be using a 384-bit bus interface which equals a total bandwidth of 912 GB/s. So while we see an 8 GB VRAM reduction over the previous spec, the larger bus interface should drive higher memory bandwidth.

The TGP for the card is set to be the same as the RTX 3080 at 320 Watts. That's definitely needed to feed the extra cores so NVIDIA might have to optimize the clocks a bit here. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti is expected to feature an MSRP of around $999 US.

The card is expected to be unveiled on 31st May followed by a hard launch on June, 2. The graphics card will rock the latest mining hash rate limiter which is supposedly hard to crack compared to the initial release which was bypassed within a few days.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series 'Ampere' Graphics Card Specifications:

Graphics Card NameNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 TiNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 TiNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti?NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti?NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090
GPU NameAmpere GA107Ampere GA106?Ampere GA106-300Ampere GA104-200Ampere GA104-300Ampere GA104-400Ampere GA102-200Ampere GA102-225?Ampere GA102-300
Process NodeSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nm
Die SizeTBATBATBA395.2mm2395.2mm2395.2mm2628.4mm2628.4mm2628.4mm2
TransistorsTBATBATBA17.4 Billion17.4 Billion17.4 Billion28 Billion28 Billion28 Billion
CUDA Cores2304?3584?3584486458886144?870410240?10496
TMUs / ROPsTBATBA112 / 64152 / 80184 / 96192/ 104?272 / 96320 / 112?328 / 112
Tensor / RT CoresTBATBA112 / 28152 / 38184 / 46192/ 48?272 / 68320 / 80?328 / 82
Base ClockTBATBA1320 MHz1410 MHz1500 MHzTBA1440 MHz1365 MHz1400 MHz
Boost ClockTBATBA1780 MHz1665 MHz1730 MHzTBA1710 MHz1665 MHz1700 MHz
FP32 ComputeTBATBA12.7 TFLOPs16.2 TFLOPs20 TFLOPsTBA30 TFLOPsTBA36 TFLOPs
RT TFLOPsTBATBA25.4 TFLOPs32.4 TFLOPs40 TFLOPsTBA58 TFLOPsTBA69 TFLOPs
Tensor-TOPsTBATBA101 TOPs129.6 TOPs163 TOPsTBA238 TOPsTBA285 TOPs
Memory Capacity4 GB GDDR6?6 GB GDDR6?12 GB GDDR68 GB GDDR68 GB GDDR68-16 GB GDDR6X?10 GB GDDR6X12 GB GDDR6X24 GB GDDR6X
Memory Bus128-bit192-bit?192-bit256-bit256-bit256-bit320-bit384-bit384-bit
Memory SpeedTBATBA15 Gbps14 Gbps14 GbpsTBA19 Gbps19 Gbps19.5 Gbps
BandwidthTBATBA360 Gbps448 Gbps448 GbpsTBA760 Gbps912 Gbps936 Gbps
TGP90W?TBA170W200W220W250W?320W320W350W
Price (MSRP / FE)$149?$199?$329$399 US$499 US$599 US?$699 US$999 US?$1499 US
Launch (Availability)2021?2021?February 2021December 202029th October 20209th June 202117th September 20202nd June 202124th September 2020

Products mentioned in this post

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080
USD 1399.98

The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.

Submit

Related