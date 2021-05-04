NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Custom Models, MSI SUPRIM X & Gigabyte Gaming OC, Pictured, Being Sold For $3500 USD in UAE

NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3080 Ti custom models from MSI & Gigabyte which include the SUPRIM X & Gaming OC variants have once again been pictured. This time, the MSI model is being sold in UAE-based retailer outlets for an insane $3500 US pricing.

MSI's & Gigabyte's Custom NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Graphics Cards Pictured, MSI SUPRIM X Variant Being Sold For Around $3500 US In UAE

Both, the MSI GeForce RTX 3080 Ti SUPRIM X & the Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Gaming OC are models that have leaked before. The Gigabyte variant was listed a few days ago by online retailers for a price of $3152 NZD or $2250 US while the MSI SUPRIM X variant was spotted at a distribution center.

Now both custom NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics cards have been pictured once again. The Gigabyte Gaming OC model will feature a triple-slot and triple-fan Windforce 3X cooler while MSI's SUPRIM X variant will feature the massive Tri Frozr 2S cooling system. Both cards will feature non-reference PCB designs and premium cooling compared to the Founders Edition model but will also come at a hefty premium, especially the MSI SUPRIM X, which is a top-of-the-line custom variant.

Gigabyte already listed several custom NVIDIA RTX 3080 Ti graphics cards over at EEC which include TURBO, EAGLE, VISION, GAMING, AORUS MASTER, and AORUS EXTREME offerings.

Redditor, FaisalKhatib, over at the NVIDIA subreddit (via Videocardz) spotted the MSI GeForce RTX 3080 Ti SUPRIM X at a local retailer in UAE. The graphics card is said to be available for purchase a whole month prior to its official launch for a price of $3500 USD which is completely insane. The Redditor states that it is common for retailers in the UAE to virtually inflate prices of unreleased products and sell them months before launch. This is a pretty common practice in the Middle East and South Asian countries where breaking NDA's don't have any repercussions and hence, these retailers can get away with this.

The MSI GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics card will literally pack everything from a massive triple-slot and a triple-fan heatsink to the latest TORX 4.0 fans, a brushed aluminum backplate, a powerful custom PCB design, dual BIOS design, and a lot more.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti 'Rumored' Graphics Card Specifications

NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3080 Ti 12 GB FE (Founders Edition) graphics card is expected to feature the PG132-SKU18 PCB design and the GA102-225-KD-A1 graphics core. The GA102-225 GPU has also changed since the last time we saw them and will now feature 10240 CUDA cores within a total of 80 SM units. The GPU features a clock speed of 1365 MHz base and 1665 MHz boost, both of which are slower than the existing GA102 GeForce RTX GPUs.

As for memory, the card will feature 12 GB of GDDR6X memory. Unlike the 19.5 Gbps speeds of the RTX 3090, the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti is said to retain the same memory speeds as the RTX 3080 at 19 Gbps. Since we are getting 12 GB memory, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti will be using a 384-bit bus interface which equals a total bandwidth of 912 GB/s. So while we see an 8 GB VRAM reduction over the previous spec, the larger bus interface should drive higher memory bandwidth.

The TGP for the card is set to be the same as the RTX 3080 at 320 Watts. That's definitely needed to feed the extra cores so NVIDIA might have to optimize the clocks a bit here. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti is expected to feature an MSRP of around $999 US.

The card is expected to be unveiled on 31st May followed by a hard launch on June, 2. The graphics card will rock the latest mining hash rate limiter which is supposedly hard to crack compared to the initial release which was bypassed within a few days.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series 'Ampere' Graphics Card Specifications: