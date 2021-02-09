NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Being Sold in Pakistan Weeks Before Launch, Priced at an Outrageous $750 US By Official Dealers
Last week, we reported that NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3060 is all set to launch on the 25th of February but we also saw various retailers list the card for pre-orders, & some users even getting their hands on the cards weeks prior to launch. Now we have received information that an official dealer of Palit graphics cards based in Pakistan, known as ZAH Computers, is openly selling RTX 3060 cards at outrageously high prices.
Pakistani Dealers Break The NDA, Openly Sells NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Graphics Cards Weeks Prior To Launch at Scalped Prices
The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card is supposed to feature a starting MSRP of $329 US but we know that MSRP's don't mean much nowadays. However, ZAH Computers, an official distributor of Palit graphics cards based in Pakistan, is selling the GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card a whole 16 days prior to the official retail availability of these cards.
Usually, South Asian retailers and distributors don't care much about official NDA's and we are seeing this to be the case over here. To top it off, this Palit GeForce RTX 3060 custom variant has been priced by the same retailer at an outrageous $750 US or 120,000 PKR (Pakistani Rupees). To put things into perspective, that's more than twice the MSRP. The dealer goes on to justify the prices by blaming the high customs duties and import prices for this card which simply put are excuses that these distributors and dealers are known to hide behind and have been doing so for quite a while now.
The other thing is that these prices won't just come down when the official launch happens on the 25th of February. Unlike preliminary pre-order prices in EU & US markets, the Pakistani prices are going to remain intact and will only go up considering the rising inflation and the ever-dropping value of the PKR compared to USD.
We have been told that this ZAH Computers has sold multiple units and are easily available to buyers who are willing to pay the scaled prices. With the same amount of money, you can get NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3070 or if lucky, even an RTX 3080 graphics card but that's the price you have to pay for living in an entirely unregulated market place.
While NVIDIA is unable to take any action on the current scalping situation, we hope that at least distributors such as these are dealt with some stricter actions considering that they are officially partnered with Palit who happens to be a big AIB partner of NVIDIA in the region.
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series 'Ampere' Graphics Card Specifications:
|Graphics Card Name
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090
|GPU Name
|Ampere GA106-300
|Ampere GA104-200
|Ampere GA104-300
|Ampere GA102-200
|Ampere GA102-300
|Process Node
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Die Size
|TBC
|395.2mm2
|395.2mm2
|628.4mm2
|628.4mm2
|Transistors
|TBC
|17.4 Billion
|17.4 Billion
|28 Billion
|28 Billion
|CUDA Cores
|3584
|4864
|5888
|8704
|10496
|TMUs / ROPs
|112 / 64
|152 / 80
|184 / 96
|272 / 96
|328 / 112
|Tensor / RT Cores
|112 / 28
|152 / 38
|184 / 46
|272 / 68
|328 / 82
|Base Clock
|1320 MHz
|1410 MHz
|1500 MHz
|1440 MHz
|1400 MHz
|Boost Clock
|1780 MHz
|1665 MHz
|1730 MHz
|1710 MHz
|1700 MHz
|FP32 Compute
|13 TFLOPs
|16 TFLOPs
|20 TFLOPs
|30 TFLOPs
|36 TFLOPs
|RT TFLOPs
|25 TFLOPs
|32 TFLOPs
|40 TFLOPs
|58 TFLOPs
|69 TFLOPs
|Tensor-TOPs
|101 TOPs
|192 TOPs
|163 TOPs
|238 TOPs
|285 TOPs
|Memory Capacity
|12 GB GDDR6
|8 GB GDDR6
|8 GB GDDR6
|10 GB GDDR6X
|24 GB GDDR6X
|Memory Bus
|192-bit
|256-bit
|256-bit
|320-bit
|384-bit
|Memory Speed
|16 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|19 Gbps
|19.5 Gbps
|Bandwidth
|384 Gbps
|448 Gbps
|448 Gbps
|760 Gbps
|936 Gbps
|TGP
|170W
|175W
|220W
|320W
|350W
|Price (MSRP / FE)
|$329 US
|$399 US
|$499 US
|$699 US
|$1499 US
|Launch (Availability)
|25th February 2021
|2nd December 2020
|29th October 2020
|17th September 2020
|24th September 2020
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter