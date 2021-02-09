  ⋮  

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Being Sold in Pakistan Weeks Before Launch, Priced at an Outrageous $750 US By Official Dealers

Last week, we reported that NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3060 is all set to launch on the 25th of February but we also saw various retailers list the card for pre-orders, & some users even getting their hands on the cards weeks prior to launch. Now we have received information that an official dealer of Palit graphics cards based in Pakistan, known as ZAH Computers, is openly selling RTX 3060 cards at outrageously high prices.

Pakistani Dealers Break The NDA, Openly Sells NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Graphics Cards Weeks Prior To Launch at Scalped Prices

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card is supposed to feature a starting MSRP of $329 US but we know that MSRP's don't mean much nowadays. However, ZAH Computers, an official distributor of Palit graphics cards based in Pakistan, is selling the GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card a whole 16 days prior to the official retail availability of these cards.

Getting Your Hands On NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 30 Graphics Cards Is Becoming Increasingly Difficult With Shortages Worsening Through Q1 Of 2021

Usually, South Asian retailers and distributors don't care much about official NDA's and we are seeing this to be the case over here. To top it off, this Palit GeForce RTX 3060 custom variant has been priced by the same retailer at an outrageous $750 US or 120,000 PKR (Pakistani Rupees). To put things into perspective, that's more than twice the MSRP. The dealer goes on to justify the prices by blaming the high customs duties and import prices for this card which simply put are excuses that these distributors and dealers are known to hide behind and have been doing so for quite a while now.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Being Sold in Pakistan Weeks Before Launch, Priced at an Outrageous $750 US By Official Distributor

The other thing is that these prices won't just come down when the official launch happens on the 25th of February. Unlike preliminary pre-order prices in EU & US markets, the Pakistani prices are going to remain intact and will only go up considering the rising inflation and the ever-dropping value of the PKR compared to USD.

We have been told that this ZAH Computers has sold multiple units and are easily available to buyers who are willing to pay the scaled prices. With the same amount of money, you can get NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3070 or if lucky, even an RTX 3080 graphics card but that's the price you have to pay for living in an entirely unregulated market place.

While NVIDIA is unable to take any action on the current scalping situation, we hope that at least distributors such as these are dealt with some stricter actions considering that they are officially partnered with Palit who happens to be a big AIB partner of NVIDIA in the region.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series 'Ampere' Graphics Card Specifications:

Graphics Card NameNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 TiNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090
GPU NameAmpere GA106-300Ampere GA104-200Ampere GA104-300Ampere GA102-200Ampere GA102-300
Process NodeSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nm
Die SizeTBC395.2mm2395.2mm2628.4mm2628.4mm2
TransistorsTBC17.4 Billion17.4 Billion28 Billion28 Billion
CUDA Cores358448645888870410496
TMUs / ROPs112 / 64152 / 80184 / 96272 / 96328 / 112
Tensor / RT Cores112 / 28152 / 38184 / 46272 / 68328 / 82
Base Clock1320 MHz1410 MHz1500 MHz1440 MHz1400 MHz
Boost Clock1780 MHz1665 MHz1730 MHz1710 MHz1700 MHz
FP32 Compute13 TFLOPs16 TFLOPs20 TFLOPs30 TFLOPs36 TFLOPs
RT TFLOPs25 TFLOPs32 TFLOPs40 TFLOPs58 TFLOPs69 TFLOPs
Tensor-TOPs101 TOPs192 TOPs163 TOPs238 TOPs285 TOPs
Memory Capacity12 GB GDDR68 GB GDDR68 GB GDDR610 GB GDDR6X24 GB GDDR6X
Memory Bus192-bit256-bit256-bit320-bit384-bit
Memory Speed16 Gbps14 Gbps14 Gbps19 Gbps19.5 Gbps
Bandwidth384 Gbps448 Gbps448 Gbps760 Gbps936 Gbps
TGP170W175W220W320W350W
Price (MSRP / FE)$329 US$399 US$499 US$699 US$1499 US
Launch (Availability)25th February 20212nd December 202029th October 202017th September 202024th September 2020
