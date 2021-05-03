NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and GeForce RTX 3070 Ti, despite making their way to several distribution partners, have been delayed once again. The flagship graphics card was previously expected to launch this month but the latest reports are now suggesting a hard launch in June.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Delayed, Now Launching Alongside RTX 3070 Ti In June - Production Capacity Cited As Main Reason

As reported by Overclocking.com, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti is probably the most delayed graphics card within the GeForce RTX 30 series family. It was one of the first Ampere cards that initially leaked out all the way back in July of 2020. It is May 2021 now and the card has yet to be released. The GeForce RTX 3070 Ti also follows similar delays as the card has been in the rumor mill for a while now.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile GPU Specs Confirmed In GPU-Z Validation, Based On The Ampere GA107 GPU

The graphics card was expected to be unveiled earlier this year but was moved to April, then May and now, we are seeing a new launch date. As per the latest reports, the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti will be announced on the 31st of May followed by a hard launch on 2nd June for the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and 9th June for the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics card, reports Videocardz.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti 'Rumored' Graphics Card Specifications

NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3080 Ti 12 GB FE (Founders Edition) graphics card is expected to feature the PG132-SKU18 PCB design and the GA102-225-KD-A1 graphics core. The GA102-225 GPU has also changed since the last time we saw them and will now feature 10240 CUDA cores within a total of 80 SM units. The GPU features a clock speed of 1365 MHz base and 1665 MHz boost, both of which are slower than the existing GA102 GeForce RTX GPUs.

It was reported yesterday that the final NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics card is expected to ship with the new GA102-202 or GA102-302 GPU core features the same specifications as the QS but is locked for mining.

Bitspower Launches The Mobius RTX 3090 FE Water Block & The X-TEND Liquid-Cooled Backplate

As for memory, the card will feature 12 GB of GDDR6X memory. Unlike the 19.5 Gbps speeds of the RTX 3090, the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti is said to retain the same memory speeds as the RTX 3080 at 19 Gbps. Since we are getting 12 GB memory, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti will be using a 384-bit bus interface which equals a total bandwidth of 912 GB/s. So while we see an 8 GB VRAM reduction over the previous spec, the larger bus interface should drive higher memory bandwidth.

The TGP for the card is set to be the same as the RTX 3080 at 320 Watts. That's definitely needed to feed the extra cores so NVIDIA might have to optimize the clocks a bit here. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti is expected to feature an MSRP of around $999 US.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti 'Rumored' Graphics Card Specifications

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti on the other hand is expected to feature the GA104-400-A1 GPU. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti will utilize the PG141-SKU10 board. The Ampere GPU will feature 6144 CUDA cores or 48 SMs. These are 4% more CUDA cores than the GeForce RTX 3070 & around 30% lower cores than the GeForce RTX 3080.

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti will also feature 8 GB GDDR6X memory and what's important here is the fact that NVIDIA is utilizing the higher-grade GDDR6X chips rather than the standard GDDR6 modules featured on the existing GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti will end up close to the RTX 3080 with a TGP of around 250-275W considering the increased cores & the newer memory modules. The card will retain a 256-bit bus interface and pin speeds should be rated at 19 Gbps like the GeForce RTX 3080 and the RTX 3080 Ti.

The GeForce RTX 3070 Ti is expected to launch by the start of June for an MSRP of around $599 US. Expect more information to come on these cards in the coming weeks. The graphics cards will rock the latest mining hash rate limiter which is supposedly hard to crack compared to the initial release which was bypassed within a few days.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series 'Ampere' Graphics Card Specifications: