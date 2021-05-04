Another NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Has Been Spotted, This Time The Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Gaming OC

Yesterday, we found out that the launch of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti was delayed again. Today, Moore's Law Is Dead has just posted an image of an RTX 3080 Ti from Gigabyte. Although the launch may have been delayed a few times already, it seems as if we are finally close to the actual launch.

Retailers Have Already Started Receiving The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti

The unveiling of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti is set for May 31st, but Gigabyte has already let the world know of its lineup of 3080 Ti models. At the end of March, Gigabyte submitted 12 separate NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti models to thee EEC ranging from the flagship AORUS XTREME to the entry-level Turbo model. The packaging of the RTX 3080 Ti indicates that this is, in fact, the Gaming OC model from Gigabyte as other 30 series Gigabyte Gaming OC models have identical packaging. As we have seen with the MSI RTX 3080 Ti Suprim X and online listings, retailers are already receiving the graphics card. Hopefully in larger quantities than with the launch of the RTX 3060.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Delayed Again, Now Launching Alongside RTX 3070 Ti in June

Just to confirm from my end - the RTX 3080 Ti 12GB is certainly real, and coming soon™️. I obviously blacked out the background to protect someone, but that's a real 3080 Ti someone I know has their hands on... pic.twitter.com/sn18aNbboa — Moore's Law Is Dead (@mooreslawisdead) May 4, 2021

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti is based on the Ampere GA102 GPU and comes equipped with 10240 CUDA cores. It also features 320 Tensor cores, 80 RT cores, 320 TMUs, and 112 ROPs. In terms of memory, the 3080 Ti features 12GB of GDDR6X memory with a 384-bit memory bus and a speed of 19 Gbps. The base clock speed of the 3080 Ti is 1365 MHz, and the boost clock is 1665 MHz. The RTX 3080 Ti falls between the flagship 3090 and the 3080 in the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series product stack.

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti is expected to be unveiled on May 31st alongside the RTX 3070 Ti, and this launch may also coincide with a special Computex 2021 event. Reviews of the RTX 3080 Ti will begin to come out on June 2nd when the embargo lifts.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series 'Ampere' Graphics Card Specifications: