Another NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Has Been Spotted, This Time The Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Gaming OC

Gigabyte Submits 12 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti 12 GB Graphics Card & A CMP 30HX To The EEC 2

Yesterday, we found out that the launch of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti was delayed again. Today, Moore's Law Is Dead has just posted an image of an RTX 3080 Ti from Gigabyte. Although the launch may have been delayed a few times already, it seems as if we are finally close to the actual launch.

Retailers Have Already Started Receiving The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti

The unveiling of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti is set for May 31st, but Gigabyte has already let the world know of its lineup of 3080 Ti models. At the end of March, Gigabyte submitted 12 separate NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti models to thee EEC ranging from the flagship AORUS XTREME to the entry-level Turbo model. The packaging of the RTX 3080 Ti indicates that this is, in fact, the Gaming OC model from Gigabyte as other 30 series Gigabyte Gaming OC models have identical packaging. As we have seen with the MSI RTX 3080 Ti Suprim X and online listings, retailers are already receiving the graphics card. Hopefully in larger quantities than with the launch of the RTX 3060.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Delayed Again, Now Launching Alongside RTX 3070 Ti in June

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti is based on the Ampere GA102 GPU and comes equipped with 10240 CUDA cores. It also features 320 Tensor cores, 80 RT cores, 320 TMUs, and 112 ROPs. In terms of memory, the 3080 Ti features 12GB of GDDR6X memory with a 384-bit memory bus and a speed of 19 Gbps. The base clock speed of the 3080 Ti is 1365 MHz, and the boost clock is 1665 MHz. The RTX 3080 Ti falls between the flagship 3090 and the 3080 in the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series product stack.

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti is expected to be unveiled on May 31st alongside the RTX 3070 Ti, and this launch may also coincide with a special Computex 2021 event. Reviews of the RTX 3080 Ti will begin to come out on June 2nd when the embargo lifts.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series 'Ampere' Graphics Card Specifications:

Graphics Card NameNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 TiNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 TiNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti?NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti?NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090
GPU NameAmpere GA107Ampere GA106?Ampere GA106-300Ampere GA104-200Ampere GA104-300Ampere GA104-400Ampere GA102-200Ampere GA102-225?Ampere GA102-300
Process NodeSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nm
Die SizeTBATBATBA395.2mm2395.2mm2395.2mm2628.4mm2628.4mm2628.4mm2
TransistorsTBATBATBA17.4 Billion17.4 Billion17.4 Billion28 Billion28 Billion28 Billion
CUDA Cores2304?3584?3584486458886144?870410240?10496
TMUs / ROPsTBATBA112 / 64152 / 80184 / 96192/ 104?272 / 96320 / 112?328 / 112
Tensor / RT CoresTBATBA112 / 28152 / 38184 / 46192/ 48?272 / 68320 / 76?328 / 82
Base ClockTBATBA1320 MHz1410 MHz1500 MHzTBA1440 MHz1365 MHz1400 MHz
Boost ClockTBATBA1780 MHz1665 MHz1730 MHzTBA1710 MHz1665 MHz1700 MHz
FP32 ComputeTBATBA12.7 TFLOPs16.2 TFLOPs20 TFLOPsTBA30 TFLOPsTBA36 TFLOPs
RT TFLOPsTBATBA25.4 TFLOPs32.4 TFLOPs40 TFLOPsTBA58 TFLOPsTBA69 TFLOPs
Tensor-TOPsTBATBA101 TOPs129.6 TOPs163 TOPsTBA238 TOPsTBA285 TOPs
Memory Capacity4 GB GDDR6?6 GB GDDR6?12 GB GDDR68 GB GDDR68 GB GDDR68-16 GB GDDR6X?10 GB GDDR6X12 GB GDDR6X24 GB GDDR6X
Memory Bus128-bit192-bit?192-bit256-bit256-bit256-bit320-bit384-bit384-bit
Memory SpeedTBATBA15 Gbps14 Gbps14 GbpsTBA19 Gbps19 Gbps19.5 Gbps
BandwidthTBATBA360 Gbps448 Gbps448 GbpsTBA760 Gbps912 Gbps936 Gbps
TGP90W?TBA170W200W220W250W?320W320W350W
Price (MSRP / FE)$149?$199?$329$399 US$499 US$599 US?$699 US$999 US?$1499 US
Launch (Availability)2021?2021?February 2021December 202029th October 20209th June 202117th September 20202nd June 202124th September 2020

