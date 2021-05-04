Another NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Has Been Spotted, This Time The Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Gaming OC
Yesterday, we found out that the launch of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti was delayed again. Today, Moore's Law Is Dead has just posted an image of an RTX 3080 Ti from Gigabyte. Although the launch may have been delayed a few times already, it seems as if we are finally close to the actual launch.
Retailers Have Already Started Receiving The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti
The unveiling of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti is set for May 31st, but Gigabyte has already let the world know of its lineup of 3080 Ti models. At the end of March, Gigabyte submitted 12 separate NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti models to thee EEC ranging from the flagship AORUS XTREME to the entry-level Turbo model. The packaging of the RTX 3080 Ti indicates that this is, in fact, the Gaming OC model from Gigabyte as other 30 series Gigabyte Gaming OC models have identical packaging. As we have seen with the MSI RTX 3080 Ti Suprim X and online listings, retailers are already receiving the graphics card. Hopefully in larger quantities than with the launch of the RTX 3060.
Just to confirm from my end - the RTX 3080 Ti 12GB is certainly real, and coming soon™️.
I obviously blacked out the background to protect someone, but that's a real 3080 Ti someone I know has their hands on... pic.twitter.com/sn18aNbboa
— Moore's Law Is Dead (@mooreslawisdead) May 4, 2021
The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti is based on the Ampere GA102 GPU and comes equipped with 10240 CUDA cores. It also features 320 Tensor cores, 80 RT cores, 320 TMUs, and 112 ROPs. In terms of memory, the 3080 Ti features 12GB of GDDR6X memory with a 384-bit memory bus and a speed of 19 Gbps. The base clock speed of the 3080 Ti is 1365 MHz, and the boost clock is 1665 MHz. The RTX 3080 Ti falls between the flagship 3090 and the 3080 in the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series product stack.
The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti is expected to be unveiled on May 31st alongside the RTX 3070 Ti, and this launch may also coincide with a special Computex 2021 event. Reviews of the RTX 3080 Ti will begin to come out on June 2nd when the embargo lifts.
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series 'Ampere' Graphics Card Specifications:
|Graphics Card Name
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti?
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti?
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090
|GPU Name
|Ampere GA107
|Ampere GA106?
|Ampere GA106-300
|Ampere GA104-200
|Ampere GA104-300
|Ampere GA104-400
|Ampere GA102-200
|Ampere GA102-225?
|Ampere GA102-300
|Process Node
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Die Size
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|395.2mm2
|395.2mm2
|395.2mm2
|628.4mm2
|628.4mm2
|628.4mm2
|Transistors
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|17.4 Billion
|17.4 Billion
|17.4 Billion
|28 Billion
|28 Billion
|28 Billion
|CUDA Cores
|2304?
|3584?
|3584
|4864
|5888
|6144?
|8704
|10240?
|10496
|TMUs / ROPs
|TBA
|TBA
|112 / 64
|152 / 80
|184 / 96
|192/ 104?
|272 / 96
|320 / 112?
|328 / 112
|Tensor / RT Cores
|TBA
|TBA
|112 / 28
|152 / 38
|184 / 46
|192/ 48?
|272 / 68
|320 / 76?
|328 / 82
|Base Clock
|TBA
|TBA
|1320 MHz
|1410 MHz
|1500 MHz
|TBA
|1440 MHz
|1365 MHz
|1400 MHz
|Boost Clock
|TBA
|TBA
|1780 MHz
|1665 MHz
|1730 MHz
|TBA
|1710 MHz
|1665 MHz
|1700 MHz
|FP32 Compute
|TBA
|TBA
|12.7 TFLOPs
|16.2 TFLOPs
|20 TFLOPs
|TBA
|30 TFLOPs
|TBA
|36 TFLOPs
|RT TFLOPs
|TBA
|TBA
|25.4 TFLOPs
|32.4 TFLOPs
|40 TFLOPs
|TBA
|58 TFLOPs
|TBA
|69 TFLOPs
|Tensor-TOPs
|TBA
|TBA
|101 TOPs
|129.6 TOPs
|163 TOPs
|TBA
|238 TOPs
|TBA
|285 TOPs
|Memory Capacity
|4 GB GDDR6?
|6 GB GDDR6?
|12 GB GDDR6
|8 GB GDDR6
|8 GB GDDR6
|8-16 GB GDDR6X?
|10 GB GDDR6X
|12 GB GDDR6X
|24 GB GDDR6X
|Memory Bus
|128-bit
|192-bit?
|192-bit
|256-bit
|256-bit
|256-bit
|320-bit
|384-bit
|384-bit
|Memory Speed
|TBA
|TBA
|15 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|TBA
|19 Gbps
|19 Gbps
|19.5 Gbps
|Bandwidth
|TBA
|TBA
|360 Gbps
|448 Gbps
|448 Gbps
|TBA
|760 Gbps
|912 Gbps
|936 Gbps
|TGP
|90W?
|TBA
|170W
|200W
|220W
|250W?
|320W
|320W
|350W
|Price (MSRP / FE)
|$149?
|$199?
|$329
|$399 US
|$499 US
|$599 US?
|$699 US
|$999 US?
|$1499 US
|Launch (Availability)
|2021?
|2021?
|February 2021
|December 2020
|29th October 2020
|9th June 2021
|17th September 2020
|2nd June 2021
|24th September 2020
