NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card has allegedly been tested by Chinese based tech media outlet, TecLab. The outlet posted a video showcasing several benchmarks and game performance tests for the card and while their video has been removed (probably due to embargo breach), the performance tests were caught by our friends at Videocardz.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Benchmarks Leak Out, 30% Faster Than The RTX 2080 Ti & 50% Faster Than the RTX 2080 SUPER on Average

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 is going to be the flagship offering within the RTX 30 series lineup & sits right under the GeForce RTX 3090 which is the halo product of this generation. In performance tests, the GeForce RTX 3080 was benchmarked in a range of AAA gaming titles and also synthetics which include a range of 3DMark tests.

The performance was measured with the GeForce 456.16 drivers which seem to be the official test driver for the GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card but it should be pointed out that based on TecLab's previous benchmarking coverage, these latest tests should be taken with a slight pinch of salt. The test setup featured an Intel Core i9-10900K and 32 GB of DDR4 memory (4133 MHz at CL17 timing). The PSU used was a Superflower LeadEX G1000 which is a 1000W PSU and should be more than enough to power the entire system.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Synthetic Performance Tests

First up, we have the synthetic tests which were carried out within 3DMark Firestrike, Time Spy, and Port Royal. In 3DMark Firestrike, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 is around 25% faster than RTX 2080 Ti and 45% faster than the RTX 2080 SUPER in the Performance and Extreme tests. Surprisingly, the card features even higher performance when tested in the Ultra preset (4K) which shows a jump of up to 36% over the RTX 2080 Ti which has 1 GB higher memory capacity. It looks like the Firestrike Ultra preset is more capable of utilizing the Ampere GPU core than the other two presets.

The full breakdown of the tests is provided below:

3DMark Fire Strike Performance: 31919 (+25% 2080Ti, +43% 2080S )

3DMark Fire Strike Extreme: 20101 (+24% 2080Ti, +45% 2080S )

3DMark Fire Strike Ultra: 11049 (+36% 2080Ti, +64% 2080S )

3DMark Fire Strike Time Spy: 17428 (+28% 2080Ti, +49% 2080S )

3DMark Fire Strike Time Spy Extreme: 8548 (+38% 2080Ti, +59% 2080S )

3DMark Fire Strike Port Royal: 11455 (+45% 2080Ti, +64% 2080S )













NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Gaming Performance Tests

Moving on to the gaming performance tests, here a range of titles were tested which include Far Cry 5, Borderlands 3, Forza Horizon 4, Assassins Creed Odyssey, Horizon Zero Dawn, Shadow of The Tomb Raider, Control, and Death Stranding. For the standard titles, the GeForce RTX 3080 is shown to be up to 62% faster than the RTX 2080 SUPER. In titles that support DLSS, the RTX 3080 yields up to 70-80% better performance than with DLSS Off which is quite impressive.

RTX 3080 Game Tests:













RTX 3080 DLSS Tests:





Lastly, there's also a mention of power consumption. With the GeForce RTX 3080 installed, TecLab reports a maximum system power consumption of 500W which doesn't seem too much compared to existing high-end graphics cards. With that said, many publications including ourselves will be posting the complete RTX 3080 review on the 14th of September so if you're waiting for in-dept tests and data for the card, then you can just wait a few more days.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Graphics Card Specifications

The RTX 3080 features some insane specifications such as 68 SM units which results in a total of 8704 CUDA cores. In addition to the CUDA cores, the card also comes packed with next-gen RT (Ray-Tracing) cores, Tensor cores, and brand new SM or streaming multi-processor units. Other specifications include 272 TMUs, 272 Tensor Cores, 96 ROPs, and 68 RT cores. The card has a base clock of 1440 MHz and a boost clock of 1710 MHz with a TDP of 320W.

In terms of memory, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 comes packed with 10 GB of memory and that too the next-generation GDDR6X design. With Micron's latest and greatest graphics memory dies, the RTX 3080 can deliver GDDR6X memory speeds of 19.0 Gbps. That along with a bus interface of 320-bit will deliver a cumulative bandwidth of 760 Gbps.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series 'Ampere' Graphics Card Specifications:

Graphics Card Name NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 GPU Name Ampere GA104-300 Ampere GA102-200 Ampere GA102-300 Process Node Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Die Size 395.2mm2 628.4mm2 628.4mm2 Transistors 17.4 Billion 28 Billion 28 Billion CUDA Cores 5888 8704 10496 TMUs / ROPs TBA 272 / 96 TBA Tensor / RT Cores 184 / 46 272 / 68 328 / 82 Base Clock 1500 MHz 1440 MHz 1400 MHz Boost Clock 1730 MHz 1710 MHz 1700 MHz FP32 Compute 20 TFLOPs 30 TFLOPs 36 TFLOPs RT TFLOPs 40 TFLOPs 58 TFLOPs 69 TFLOPs Tensor-TOPs 163 TOPs 238 TOPs 285 TOPs Memory Capacity 8/16 GB GDDR6 10/20 GB GDDR6X 24 GB GDDR6X Memory Bus 256-bit 320-bit 384-bit Memory Speed 14 Gbps 19 Gbps 19.5 Gbps Bandwidth 448 Gbps 760 Gbps 936 Gbps TDP 220W 320W 350W Price (MSRP / FE) $499 US $699 US $1499 US Launch (Availability) October 2020 17th September 24th September

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series Graphics Cards Price & Availability

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 will be launching to consumers on the 17th of September, 2020. The reference Founders Edition variant will cost $699 US. The NVIDIA RTX 3080 will feature a price of $699 (MSRP) however custom models will vary depending on their design and the extra horse-power that they have to offer. For users who are waiting for performance reviews, the NDA for that will lift on the 14th of September for the RTX 3080.

There aren't any detailed performance numbers that NVIDIA is sharing right now but from what has been showcased, the GeForce RTX 3070 is faster than an RTX 2080 Ti, the RTX 3080 is a good bit ahead of the RTX 2080 Ti and the RTX 3090 is about as much as 50% faster than the RTX 2080 Ti which is very impressive for the full lineup stack. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 itself is claimed to be twice as fast as the RTX 2080 and is considerably faster than the RTX 2080 Ti making it a perfect 60 FPS 4K gaming graphics card for its price.