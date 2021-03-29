Gigabyte Submits 12 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti 12 GB Graphics Card & A CMP 30HX To The EEC

With the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti having been pushed back multiple times, it seems like we are actually close to the updated May launch & Gigabyte seems like their products are close to or ready to launch. Gigabyte has submitted a total of 12 different 3080 Ti offerings to the Eurasian Economic Commission with slight revisions.

The Original GA102-250 GPU Intended To Be Used On The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Has Being Remarked And Used On RTX 3090s

Last December, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti was going to offer 20GB of VRAM on the GA102-250 GPU with Gigabyte's original EEC submission. The GA102-250 GPU has now been quietly shifted over onto RTX 3090 cards. A HardwareLuxx forum member ‘iso0’ purchased a Founders Edition RTX 3090 with the intent to water cool and found that the die featured a scratched out GA102-250 engraving with the GA102-300 engraving below it. Apparently, the GA102-250 GPU could only support a 320-bit bus.

NVIDIA Ampere GA102-250 GPU Spotted on GeForce RTX 3090 Graphics Card, Was Going To Be Utilized In RTX 3080 Ti Before Spec-Change





The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti has not been a model without constant change and the GPU has now been changed to the GA102-225 GPU from the original GA102-250 GPU. As well as the die changing, the memory has also changed, the original 20GB has been dropped down to 12GB of GDDR6X using a 384-bit bus with a speed of 19 Gbps. It comes equipped with 10240 CUDA Cores and 80 SM units. The clock speeds have not been listed as the launch is still more than a month away.

The models listed in the EEC submission range from the Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3080 Ti AORUS XTREME WATERFORCE WB as the ultra-premium offering all the way down to the Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3080 Ti TURBO at the budget end of the spectrum. The five series with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti offerings are the TURBO, EAGLE, VISION, GAMING, AORUS MASTER, and AORUS EXTREME ordered based on Gigabyte's hierarchy with the AORUS EXTREME being the ultra-premium offering.











Another sneaky addition alongside the 12 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti's is their CMP 30HX offering. The CMP 30HX model (GV-N30HXD6-6G) has been submitted as well. It is the entry-level mining card in NVIDIA's CMP series with 6GB of GDDR6 memory with a 192-bit bus. Images of the Windforce CMP 30HX have been shown by VideoCardz. The clock speeds are unknown, but another CMP 30HX, the Palit CMP 30HX, features a base clock speed of 1530 MHz and a boost clock speed of 1785 MHz. The Palit CMP 30HX has shown us that the 30HX seems to be a mining clone of the GTX 1660 SUPER.

Gigabyte has not revealed the pricing of the various custom RTX 3080 Ti, but the MSRP for the Founders Edition card is expected to be $999. However, most manufacturers such as MSI and ASUS have increased the price due to the low stock and high demand which makes me think that most models other than the TURBO will not be very close to the MSRP.