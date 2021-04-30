NVIDIA's first custom GeForce RTX 3080 Ti custom model has leaked out and we are looking at the MSI SUPRIM X variant. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti is the next-generation flagship gaming card designed for 4K gaming.

MSI GeForce RTX 3080 Ti SUPRIM X Leaks Out, First NVIDIA Custom Design For The Flagship Graphics Card

The MSI GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Ventus 3X graphics cards were spotted within a leaked shipment a while back and looks like we are now looking at another MSI GeForce RTX 3080 Ti variant but this time their ultimate custom design, the SUPRIM X. The MSI GeForce RTX 30 SUPRIM X series cards are literally the best of the best with an amazing design and the fastest clocks out of MSI's entire GPU stack.

In the leak posted by Videocardz, we can see a box of the MSI GeForce RTX 3080 Ti SUPRIM X card. It is reported that the photo is from a distribution center but no other details are provided. Since we are looking at a premium cost model, we can expect a pricing of around $1500 US but given the current market situation, a more realistic price should be around $2000 US.

The card will literally pack everything from a massive triple-slot & triple-fan heatsink to the latest TORX 4.0 fans, a brushed aluminum backplate, a powerful custom PCB design, dual BIOS design, and a lot more.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti 'Rumored' Graphics Card Specifications

NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3080 Ti 12 GB FE (Founders Edition) graphics card is expected to feature the PG132-SKU18 PCB design and the GA102-225-KD-A1 graphics core. The GA102-225 GPU has also changed since the last time we saw them and will now feature 10240 CUDA cores within a total of 80 SM units. The GPU features a clock speed of 1365 MHz base and 1665 MHz boost, both of which are slower than the existing GA102 GeForce RTX GPUs.

The final NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics card is expected to ship with the new GA102-202 or GA102-302 GPU core features the same specifications as the QS but is locked for mining.

As for memory, the card will feature 12 GB of GDDR6X memory. Unlike the 19.5 Gbps speeds of the RTX 3090, the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti is said to retain the same memory speeds as the RTX 3080 at 19 Gbps. Since we are getting 12 GB memory, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti will be using a 384-bit bus interface which equals a total bandwidth of 912 GB/s. So while we see an 8 GB VRAM reduction over the previous spec, the larger bus interface should drive higher memory bandwidth.

The TGP for the card is set to be the same as the RTX 3080 at 320 Watts. That's definitely needed to feed the extra cores so NVIDIA might have to optimize the clocks a bit here. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti is expected to feature an MSRP of around $999 US. The graphics card will rock the latest mining hash rate limiter which is supposedly hard to crack compared to the initial release which was bypassed within a few days.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series 'Ampere' Graphics Card Specifications:

Graphics Card Name NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti? NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti? NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 GPU Name Ampere GA107 Ampere GA106? Ampere GA106-300 Ampere GA104-200 Ampere GA104-300 Ampere GA104-400 Ampere GA102-200 Ampere GA102-225? Ampere GA102-300 Process Node Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Die Size TBA TBA TBA 395.2mm2 395.2mm2 395.2mm2 628.4mm2 628.4mm2 628.4mm2 Transistors TBA TBA TBA 17.4 Billion 17.4 Billion 17.4 Billion 28 Billion 28 Billion 28 Billion CUDA Cores 2304? 3584? 3584 4864 5888 6144? 8704 10240? 10496 TMUs / ROPs TBA TBA 112 / 64 152 / 80 184 / 96 192/ 104? 272 / 96 320 / 112? 328 / 112 Tensor / RT Cores TBA TBA 112 / 28 152 / 38 184 / 46 192/ 48? 272 / 68 320 / 76? 328 / 82 Base Clock TBA TBA 1320 MHz 1410 MHz 1500 MHz TBA 1440 MHz 1365 MHz 1400 MHz Boost Clock TBA TBA 1780 MHz 1665 MHz 1730 MHz TBA 1710 MHz 1665 MHz 1700 MHz FP32 Compute TBA TBA 12.7 TFLOPs 16.2 TFLOPs 20 TFLOPs TBA 30 TFLOPs TBA 36 TFLOPs RT TFLOPs TBA TBA 25.4 TFLOPs 32.4 TFLOPs 40 TFLOPs TBA 58 TFLOPs TBA 69 TFLOPs Tensor-TOPs TBA TBA 101 TOPs 129.6 TOPs 163 TOPs TBA 238 TOPs TBA 285 TOPs Memory Capacity 4 GB GDDR6? 6 GB GDDR6? 12 GB GDDR6 8 GB GDDR6 8 GB GDDR6 8-16 GB GDDR6X? 10 GB GDDR6X 12 GB GDDR6X 24 GB GDDR6X Memory Bus 128-bit 192-bit? 192-bit 256-bit 256-bit 256-bit 320-bit 384-bit 384-bit Memory Speed TBA TBA 15 Gbps 14 Gbps 14 Gbps TBA 19 Gbps 19 Gbps 19.5 Gbps Bandwidth TBA TBA 360 Gbps 448 Gbps 448 Gbps TBA 760 Gbps 912 Gbps 936 Gbps TGP 90W? TBA 170W 200W 220W 250W? 320W 320W 350W Price (MSRP / FE) $149? $199? $329 $399 US $499 US $599 US? $699 US $999 US? $1499 US Launch (Availability) 2021? 2021? February 2021 December 2020 29th October May 2021? 17th September May 2021? 24th September

