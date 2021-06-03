Getting a graphics card has been pretty hard lately, but the launch of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti (and the RTX 3070 Ti, but that is on June 10th) might be your best shot at getting a graphics card. Here's how retailers are going to be selling their stock of graphics cards tomorrow.

Stores Like Micro Center & BestBuy Are Going Brick & Mortar For The Launch Of The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti

BestBuy will only be selling partner models of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti online. However, BestBuy will not be selling any Founders Edition cards online, rather it will be selling the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Founders Edition at select stores. To be specific, the RTX 3080 Ti will be sold at 81 stores in the United States. BestBuy will be the only store in the US selling the Founders Edition card. In order to have an opportunity to get one of these graphics cards, you have to arrive at BestBuy before 7:30 AM local time as employees will start handing out tickets at that time. If you receive a ticket, you will be guaranteed the opportunity to purchase an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Founders Edition card. For more information on this process, visit BestBuy's info page.

As for the custom models of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, BestBuy will be selling them online, but the exact drop time is unknown. All the cards will be drop at the same time and will be available to purchase. Normally, after you click add to cart, BestBuy will put you into a queue to add the item to your cart. Once you make it to the cart screen, you have to select a location where you will pick the card up. Make sure you do this as fast as possible as items are not reserved when in your cart.

Micro Center will be doing a similar style of sale to BestBuy and the Founders Edition cards, but Micro Center will be selling all of its cards at its 25 locations in the United States. Micro Center will be handing vouchers on a first-come, first-served basis. If you get a voucher, you will be guaranteed the opportunity to purchase a graphics card and stores will only hand out as many vouchers as they have cards. Vouchers will be limited to one per person and also limited to one per household. The best way to get a card is to get to Micro Center as early as possible and hope to be far enough in the front of the line. For more information on this process, Micro Center has an FAQ page on this event.

The other retailers that will be selling graphics cards are B&H, Amazon, & Newegg. Similar to the custom models at BestBuy, these retailers will be selling the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti on the website whenever stock drops. Newegg will also limit the graphics cards to one per customer. Since the quantities of graphics cards are higher than usual, the odds of getting a graphics card are greater on these retailers. While I wouldn't usually recommend Amazon this is one of the better opportunities to land a card on Amazon due to the greater stock. The drop times for all of these retailers are unknown and likely random. To get alerted when BestBuy, Newegg, Amazon, & B&H drop NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, you can go onto a stock tracking YouTube stream like fixitfixitfixit or DataLover and turn on the sound to be alerted when these retailers drop. When these retailers drop, the window to buy a graphics card will be very small.

If you are lucky enough to get the opportunity to buy a graphics card, you are looking at paying $1,199 for the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Founders Edition and even more for custom models. If you are looking for more info on the RTX 3080 Ti, we have a full review of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti.