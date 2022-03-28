AMD Radeon & NVIDIA GeForce GPU Prices Fall Close To MSRP-Level, Now Only 25% More Expensive With Availability At Its Best Since Market Crash

AMD Radeon & NVIDIA GeForce GPU prices are now just 25% above MSRP & are expected to return to normal by mid of 2022 while availability is a non-issue now with store shelves stocked with GPUs in various options to select from.

AMD Radeon & NVIDIA GeForce GPU Prices Now Nearing The MSRP-Level, Only 25% More Expensive

25% more expensive still isn't ideal for graphics cards that launched back in 2020 but it's better than where we saw the prices hovering around a year back. From their peak 3x over MSRP now falling to 1.25x over MSRP, this is a huge improvement. Besides the continued improvement in prices, the graphics cards are almost readily available in stocks across the globe. The price fall is also having a negative effect (I'd say positive) on the scalping community (individuals, retailers & distributors) who tried to hold on to their scalped cards (bought at higher prices) expecting they could fetch a higher price later due to the huge crypto and gaming demand but now have to sell them at much lower costs due to the price fall.

AMD Begins Testing Early EPYC Genoa CPUs As Sample Spotted With 32 Zen 4 Cores, Bigger L2 Cache, 3.4 GHz All-Core Boost

As of now, major EU/UK retailers are seeing a GPU price inflation of up to 25% for both red & green teams. And this is actually happening much earlier than anticipated, another thing that scalpers did not expect. Most reports pointed out that the supply shortages and pricing inflation would last throughout 2022 but now new reports seem to suggest that we are returning to MSRP level by as early as May. In an interview with TechRadar, UK retailer, Box, reports that they expect attractive pricing to return to the consumer graphics card segment in May which is a month away considering we are at the tail end of March.

“I do expect GPU pricing to realign with where the market used to be, given the boom in the market is now coming to an end. By the end of April, beginning of May, we should start to see things return to a more attractive price.” Tyler Davies (Box.co.uk) via Tech Radar

As for the prices shared by 3DCenter, they are listed below:

AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series Graphics Card Prices (RDNA 2 GPUs) via 3DCenter:

6500XT 6600 6600XT 6700XT 6800 6800XT 6900XT Geizhals 218-310€ 405-518€ 478-579€ 689-1199€ 968-1385€ 1039-1399€ 1242-1949€ Alternate 230-302€ 414-449€ 479-579€ 799-899€ N/A 1099€ 1359-1479€ Caseking 239-305€ 417-439€ 503-575€ 771-957€ 1028-1360€ 1099-1311€ 1299-1699€ Computeruniverse 240-290€ 429-660€ 490-625€ 754-1004€ 989-1099€ 1112-1361€ 1265-1680€ Hardwarecamp24 249€ 409-449€ 479€ 729-799€ 998€ 1079-1229€ 1259-1279€ Mediamarkt 264-399€ 430-456€ 520-580€ 699-940€ 1039€ 1169-1249€ 1489€ Mindfactory 218-285€ 395-444€ 475-579€ 689-839€ 965-995€ 1039-1189€ 1269-1379€ Notebooksbilliger 219-299€ 419-509€ 519-549€ 749-899€ 999-1054€ 1112-1290€ 1242-1949€ ProShop 244-309€ 450-509€ 491-615€ 779-972€ 999-1639€ 1099-1459€ 1349-1782€ List Price $199 $329 $379 $479 $579 $649 $999 Surcharge ab +1% ab +11% ab +15% ab +32% ab +53% ab +47% ab +14% Change as of 6th March –7PP –9PP –11PP –15PP –10PP –8PP –10PP Availability ★★★★☆ ★★★★☆ ★★★★★ ★★★★★ ★★★☆☆ ★★★★☆ ★★★★★

AMD Radeon graphics cards, especially the mainstream and budget range are priced really well with the 6500 XT available at MSRP, 6600 at 11% above MSRP, and 6600 XT at 15% above MSRP. In the more performance segment, the 6700 XT starts at 32% above MSRP, 6800 and 6800 XT both around 50% above MSRP due to their popularity while the ultra-premium 6900 XT is at 14% above MSRP.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series Graphics Card Prices (Ampere GPUs) via 3DCenter:

Colorful iGame GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Vulcan-OC Graphics Card Pictured – Massive Quad-Slot Cooling & LCD Display

3050 3060 3060Ti 3070 3070Ti 3080 -10GB 3080Ti 3090 Geizhals 330-529€ 489-763€ 579-848€ 749-1088€ 799-1133€ 1013-1389€ 1399-1999€ 1899-3069€ Alternate 399-529€ 499-549€ 635-699€ 789-889€ 829-999€ 1049-1299€ 1399-1759€ 1899-2199€ Caseking 386-419€ 592-646€ 629-749€ 849-938€ 839-993€ 1072-1579€ 1516-1851€ 1999-2649€ Computeruniverse 370-459€ 525-680€ 729€ N/A 830-1077€ 1039-1459€ 1516-1995€ 1949-3433€ Hardwarecamp24 439€ 589€ 629-649€ 949€ 839-899€ 1139-1279€ 1499€ 1989€ Mediamarkt 359-490€ 470-649€ 670-790€ 729-960€ 820-1039€ 1049-1541€ 1399-1809€ 2079-2649€ Mindfactory 384€ N/A 589-699€ 769-849€ 829-959€ 1039-1174€ 1429-1679€ 1949-2179€ Notebooksbilliger 395-499€ 489-692€ 579-778€ 789-1009€ 799-1133€ 1029-1389€ 1449-1999€ 1999-2674€ ProShop 410-520€ 520-650€ 650-729€ 840-909€ 839-1049€ 1099-1299€ 1399-1999€ 1969-2402€ List Price $249 $329 $399 $499 $599 $699 $1199 $1499 Surcharge ab +22% ab +31% ab +34% ab +34% ab +23% ab +33% ab +7% ab +17% Change as of 6th March –7PP –17PP –21PP –26PP –12PP –22PP –9PP –17PP Availability ★★★★★ ★★★★★ ★★★★★ ★★★★☆ ★★★★★ ★★★★☆ ★★★★★ ★★★★★

NVIDIA GeForce GPU prices are now mostly settled in between 25-35% with the RTX 3080 Ti being the most attractive option at just 7% above MSRP. That is followed by the 3090 which is 17% above MSRP. Unlike the 6500 XT, NVIDIA's most entry-level GPU, the RTX 3050 is slightly more inflated at 22% above MSRP.

We also recently reported on how the graphics card prices are coming down significantly and we expect even better rates in the coming months as the cryptocurrency market corrects. From the looks of things, the entry-level parts are now available close to their MSRPs which is good news for the bulk of gamers but we would advise them to wait a bit more if they can because prices are indeed going to come down further in the next few months, especially as we get close to the launch of next-gen GPUs around mid of 2022.