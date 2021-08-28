NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series Including 3060 TI & 3060 Are Going To Become Hard To Buy Till September As Production Woes Increase

NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 30 series graphics cards, primarily the RTX 3060 Ti & RTX 3060, are going to get hard to get hands on due to limited production till September 2021. The RTX 30 series graphics card supply only recently started to return to normal however, ITHome reports that due to newer COVID-19 regulations, the production, and subsequently, the supply will be affected till the end of next month.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti & RTX 3060 Production Severely Hampered Till September Due To New COVID-19 Regulations In Asian Factories

According to the report, manufacturers producing the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series graphics cards and their components will see shipment numbers drop by 50%. This information comes from APAC board channel forums who also reported back in June that NVIDIA was going to increase the supply of its RTX 3060 series graphics cards.

However, due to new regulations being imposed on factories owing to the recent COVID outbreaks in China, manufacturing firms aren't operating at full capacity as a large employee base has been shifted to work from home. Most GPU manufacturers in China aren't fully automated and rely on a large workforce to assemble the products and their various components by hand. But with the majority of the workforce absent from factories, there will be a severe supply constraint building up for the next few months.

Videocardz also reports that they have heard similar reports from their own sources, citing that it's not only the RTX 3060 series that will face decreased production and consecutively low shipments. But the APAC Forums are confident that production would return to normal soon and we can see a normal shipment of supply for the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series graphics cards by September's end. Following are the existing (average) prices of AMD & NVIDIA graphics cards in China:

RTX3060: 2499 yuan (386 USD)

RTX3060TI: 2999 yuan (463 USD)

RTX3070: 3899 yuan (602 USD)

RTX3070TI: 4499 yuan (695 USD)

RTX3080: 5499 yuan (850 USD)

RTX3080TI: 8999 yuan (1390 USD)

RTX3090: 11999 yuan (1854 USD)

RX 6600 XT: 2999 yuan (463 USD)

RX6700XT: 3699 yuan (572 USD)

RX6800: 4599 yuan (711 USD)

RX6800XT: 5099 yuan (788 USD)

RX6900XT: 7999 yuan (1236 USD)

Do remember that the supply returning to normal won't mean that we would see availability get better anytime soon. Regardless of how many graphics cards AIBs can produce, the demand is very high for gaming graphics cards, and with crypto mining not easing down, several analysts and NVIDIA's CEO, Jensen, believes that supply constraints would persist even in 2022.