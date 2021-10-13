NVIDIA Readies GeForce RTX 3080 With GA102-220, RTX 3050 Ti With GA106-150 & RTX 3050 With GA107-350 GPUs

NVIDIA is gearing up for the launch of several brand new Ampere GeForce RTX 30 series graphics cards including RTX 3080, RTX 3050 Ti & RTX 3050.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series To Get Updated RTX 3080 Model With 12 GB VRAM, New RTX 3050 Ti & RTX 3050 Desktop Graphics Cards

In total, NVIDIA is preparing at least six new graphics cards for launch in Q4 2021 and early 2022. The lineup will include the updated RTX 3090 Ti, RTX 3080, RTX 3070 Ti, RTX 2060, RTX 3050 Ti and RTX 3050. We have already covered the rumored specifications of the 3090, 3070 Ti, and 2060 here so let's focus on the new details posted by Videocardz and Kopite7kimi.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 'SUPER?' With GA102-220 GPU & 12 GB VRAM

According to Videocardz sources, NVIDIA is preparing a brand new version of the GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card which will feature the GA102-220 GPU. The source states don't mention the card as a SUPER or Ti variant. The RTX 3080 Ti already exists and features the GA102-250 GPU so it does not make sense to call the updated part a 'Ti' variant too. It may get the 'SUPER' branding though that is not confirmed.

In terms of specifications, the Ampere GA102-220 will definitely rock a specs upgrade over the RTX 3080's GA102-200 / GA102-202 GPU cores. Some specifications include 12 GB of GDDR6X memory running at faster pin speeds and a 384-bit bus interface. The card could offer a 5-10% performance increase over the existing NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card which falls in line with a SUPER-esque upgrade. The card is stated to be launched in January 2022 alongside the rest of the Ampere SKUs.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti To Feature GA106, Non-Ti Features GA107 GPU Cores?

The second rumored specifications come from Kopite7kimi according to whom, the GeForce RTX 3050 Ti is going to rock the NVIDIA Ampere GA106-150-A1 GPU core. The GPU will offer 3072 FP32 cores and either a 6 or 12 GB GDDR6 memory capacity across a 192-bit bus interface. That's a big upgrade compared to the RTX 3050 Ti featured on laptops which houses a GA107 GPU with 2560 cores and just 4 GB memory across a 128-bit bus interface. The downside is that the card will also feature a higher TGP compared to the max 95W of the mobility variant. So we are likely to get 100 Watts+ for the Ti variant.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Flagship Gaming Graphics Card Rumored To Feature 21 Gbps Single-Sided Memory, 450W TDP & New Power Connector

Where is my tweet about 3050 Ti?

I want to update that.

Maybe, RTX 3050 Ti, GA106-150-A1, 3072FP32, 6/12G GD6.

A RUMOR. — kopite7kimi (@kopite7kimi) October 13, 2021

Updated,

GA107-350-A1, more TGP. — kopite7kimi (@kopite7kimi) October 13, 2021

As for the Non-Ti GeForce RTX 3050, NVIDIA will be utilizing the GA107-350-A1 GPU core which is expected to rock 2304 FP32 cores, a 90W TGP, and most likely a 4 GB GDDR6 memory across the 128-bit bus interface. The memory capacity might change to 8 GB if the Ti is expected to go up to 12 GB. As for pricing, we can expect these cards to be priced in the sub-$300 US segment & will be a nice replacement over the GTX 1660 series cards for mainstream gamers. The added TGP and cores over the laptop variants will definitely sweeten up their performance potential against AMD entry-level RDNA 2 offerings.

