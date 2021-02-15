Apple Silicon Macs, Cheaper AirPods Max Won’t Be Announced in March, According to Tipster

A slew of Apple products are slated to arrive next month, but the company may have different plans for a few of them. According to a tipster, while we might get to see the new iPad Pro line and AirTags in the coming month, new Apple Silicon Macs and the cheaper AirPods Max aren’t expected.

Tipster Seems to Imply That No New Apple Silicon MacBook Pro Models Are Expected Either

According to LeaksApplePro, we shouldn’t hold our breath for Apple Silicon Macs or a cheaper AirPods Max model. To refresh your memory, Apple’s AirPods Max are the company’s premium headphones and cost an eye-watering $549. These cost way more than a pair of Sony WH-1000XM4, and the tipster previously claimed that the cheaper AirPods Max are rumored to feature an all-plastic build and a $349 price tag.

iPhone 13 mini Won’t Be Canceled, Despite Poor Sales of the iPhone 12 mini

His predictions are different from another tipster’s, who claimed that the cheaper AirPods Max would feature slightly smaller earpads and cost $399. It looks like we’ll have to wait for a few months to see if Apple does go through with this launch. As for the Apple Silicon iMac, LeaksApplePro received an update previously, stating that these have apparently been delayed to October. This time, he mentions that Apple isn’t expected to announce any Apple Silicon Macs in his tweet.

What to expect at March

❌ARM Macs

✅iPad Pro

✅AirTags

✅AirPods

❌Cheaper AirPods Max — LeaksApplePro (@LeaksApplePro) February 14, 2021

His prediction goes against information provided by L0vetodream, who earlier mentioned that the Apple Silicon iMac will drop in March, so we’ll see exactly who’s right starting next month. Another product that could fall in March are the AirPods 3, though a separate report claims that we’ll see Apple’s wireless earbuds, along with the iPhone SE 3, in April.

Since there’s a whole lot of information going around in all directions, it’s best to treat it with a pinch of salt for now. March is less than two weeks from now, so we’ll see exactly what gets announced, so stay tuned.

News Source: LeaksApplePro