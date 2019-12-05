More Nintendo Switch SNES and NES Games Inbound, Including Star Fox 2, Breath of Fire II and Kirby Super Star

More Nintendo Switch SNES and NES games are on their way as part of Nintendo’s Switch Online Service.

For the first time since Nintendo introduced SNES games to its subscription service, another batch of Super Nintendo titles will be added to the Nintendo Switch Online service. Arriving next week on December 12, is Star Fox sequel Star Fox 2 (the one that was never released on the original SNES), Breath of Fire II, Kirby Super Star and Super Punch-Out!! With the addition of these 4 four new titles, it brings to the Switch Online SNES library to a total of 24 games.

Being added to the library of NES titles are Journey to Silius and SNK’s action-adventure Crystalist. These new NES titles bring the service’s NES library to 50 games.

Super NES Star Fox 2 – This 3D rail-shooter and second installment of the Star Fox series was first designed for the Super NES, but went unreleased until it appeared on the Super Nintendo Entertainment System™: Super NES Classic Edition system in 2017. This time, Emperor Andross is on a crusade to conquer the Lylat system and the Star Fox team itself. After a long wait, Star Fox is back in action.

Super Punch-Out!! – Featuring the tight gameplay and humor the series is known for, this sequel to the NES classic sees Little Mac return to the ring with the World Video Boxing Association belt once again at stake.

Kirby Super Star – That awful King Dedede is at it again – he’s stolen all the food in Dream Land. It’s up to Kirby to get it back and ultimately save Popstar from being taken over. There’s never a dull moment as Kirby dashes, flies and fights!

Breath of Fire II – Set 500 years after the original, take on the role of Ryu, the last member of the Dragon Clan. A cast of unusual and exciting companions join you in your adventures across a wondrous land full of magic and mystery. NES Crystalis – An epic story for action-RPG fans is ready to unfold. Set in a world where civilization lies in ruins, the young protagonist awakes from cryogenic sleep and the adventure begins. Collect the Sword of Wind and venture into the unknown.

Journey to Silius – Join Jay on his run and gun mission to take down the mechanical army responsible for his father’s death. Defeat endless waves of attack robots and fulfill his father’s dream of developing a space colony in the Silius Solar System.

The Nintendo Switch and its Switch Online service are available now globally.