NieR: Automata Has Sold Over 5 Million Units, Making It Platinum’s Best-Selling Game Yet

NieR: Automata, 2017's action RPG developed by PlatinumGames and published by Square Enix, has now surpassed the milestone of five million units sold globally, as announced today by PlatinumGames on Twitter. This makes NieR: Automata the best-selling title ever made by the Japanese studio.

The game launched on PlayStation 4 and PC, though it eventually got to Xbox One too about a year later. In 2019, NieR: Automata also received the 'Game of the YoHRa Edition' which comes with all of the available DLCs. There was even a crossover with Square Enix's MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV.

In his review, Kai rated the game 9.2 out of 10 and had the following closing thoughts on Nier: Automata.