New The Witcher 3 HD Reworked Project 12.0 Ultimate Preview Makes CDPR’s Game Look Better Than Ever

Modder HalkHoganPL uploaded a new video showcasing his The Witcher 3 HD Reworked Project 12.0 Ultimate texture overhaul mod. Whereas the previous video focused on the overhauled NPC textures, this one is more of a general preview that demonstrates vastly improved textures throughout all of the game.

The Witcher 3 HD Reworked Project 12.0 Ultimate is a huge update which changes a lot of textures, models and more, with even better quality than before. In this video you will only see a few of them, but it is enough to show what The Witcher 3 HD Reworked Project 12.0 Ultimate can do and how much the game can be beautiful. All screenshots (before and after) are captured in 4K resolution on Ultra settings with Halk Ultra HD configuration. Everything is still work in progress, so it may look slightly different at the release.

There's no telling exactly when it will be released, but it shouldn't be too far off given the amount of previews shared by the creator in a short time. When the new version is out, you'll find it on Nexus Mods; if you want to support HalkHoganPL for his outstanding work, you may donate through this Patreon page.

