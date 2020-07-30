The Witcher 3 HD Reworked Project 12.0 Ultimate Gets New Preview Video; Mod To Release In Late August

A new The Witcher 3 HD Reworked Project 12.0 Ultimate preview video has been shared online, showcasing more of the improvements coming with the new version of the mod.

The new video, which can be found below, highlights the improvements made to a variety of environmental objects like crates, barrels, and more. Needless to say, the improvements are incredibly impressive.

The Witcher 3 HD Reworked Project 12.0 Ultimate creator Halk Hogan also provided an update on the mod's launch, which should happen in late August, early September.

I anticipate the release date at the end of August/beginning of September, and I hope to tell you the exact date soon. Your support helps me a lot

The Witcher 3 HD Reworked Project is one of the best mods ever released for the role-playing game created by CD Projekt Red. It introduces some high-quality textures that do not require additional VRAM and are coherent with the developer's artistic vision.

The Witcher 3 HD Reworked Project Mod Features Very high quality detailed textures with great sharpness and performance, without any unnecessary VRAM losses (no unnecessary big textures for small stuff) Very high quality accurate normal maps, a lot of them is baked from high poly meshes, these normals combined with detail normalmaps giving amazing look with almost any performance hit! High quality meshes with a lot of details, a lot of them are created from scratch, good optimization is preserved Better objects LODs ( Level of Detail), rendering distance of some objects are slightly increased Specially customized materials for all reworked stuff everything consistent with the original CDPR artistic vision

The Witcher 3 is now available worldwide on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. The HD Reworked Project 12.0 Ultimate mod will be released between the end of August and early September.