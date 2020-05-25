The Witcher 3 HD Reworked Project 12.0 Ultimate Preview Video Highlights Massive Improvements

A new version of The Witcher 3 HD Reworked Project is in the works, and a preview video that has been released recently gives us the first look at it.

The new video highlights some of the major improvements that will be included in the 12.0 Ultimate version of the mod.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Updated Final Fantasy VII Remake Sephiroth Mod Makes The Character Fully Playable

Halk Hogan, developer of The Witcher 3 HD Reworked Project, also revealed that a new preview video is coming soon, and it will feature some of the reworked gear for Geralt.

Hello my friends! I hope you all are well and safe. Here is a preview of some reworked characters in HDRP 12.0 "Ultimate". Stay tuned, next video which show some reworked Geralt gear coming soon! I may also say more about the release date.

The Witcher 3 HD Reworked Project mod is among the best mods ever released for the game. It introduces high-quality textures that are consistent with the original artistic vision of the development team, and they do not look out of place at all.

The Witcher 3 HD Reworked Project Mod Features Very high quality detailed textures with great sharpness and performance, without any unnecessary VRAM losses (no unnecessary big textures for small stuff) Very high quality accurate normal maps, a lot of them is baked from high poly meshes, these normals combined with detail normalmaps giving amazing look with almost any performance hit! High quality meshes with a lot of details, a lot of them are created from scratch, good optimization is preserved Better objects LODs ( Level of Detail), rendering distance of some objects are slightly increased Specially customized materials for all reworked stuff everything consistent with the original CDPR artistic vision

The Witcher 3 is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. The next version of the HD Reworked Project will be released on a yet to be confirmed release date.