The Witcher 3 HD Reworked Project NextGen Second Preview Trailer Provides New Look at More Great-Looking HD Textures
A new The Witcher 3 HD Reworked Project NextGen preview trailer has been released online today, showing more of the upcoming new version of the popular modding project.
The new preview trailer, which has been shared on YouTube by the project's creator Halk Hogan, provides another look at the new great-looking textures that will be included in the NextGen version of the project.
The Witcher 3 HD Reworked Project is one of the best texture packs ever released for the role-playing game developed by CD Projekt Red. The latest version of the project is version 12, which introduced even more high-quality textures to the game.
Mod Features
- ultra quality detailed lore friendly textures
- high quality smooth meshes that meet the standards of 2020
- better objects LODs (Level of Detail) and increased draw distance for some objects
- specially customized materials and shaders for all reworked stuff
- everything consistent with the original CDPR artistic vision
The Witcher 3 is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. A current-gen version of the game, complete with ray tracing support, is launching this year worldwide.
The Witcher: Wild Hunt is a story-driven open world RPG set in a visually stunning fantasy universe full of meaningful choices and impactful consequences. In The Witcher, you play as professional monster hunter Geralt of Rivia tasked with finding a child of prophecy in a vast open world rich with merchant cities, pirate islands, dangerous mountain passes, and forgotten caverns to explore.
PLAY AS A HIGHLY TRAINED MONSTER SLAYER FOR HIRE
Trained from early childhood and mutated to gain superhuman skills, strength and reflexes, witchers are a counterbalance to the monster-infested world in which they live.
- Gruesomely destroy foes as a professional monster hunter armed with a range of upgradeable weapons, mutating potions and combat magic.
- Hunt down a wide range of exotic monsters — from savage beasts prowling the mountain passes, to cunning supernatural predators lurking in the shadows of densely populated towns.
- Invest your rewards to upgrade your weaponry and buy custom armour, or spend them away in horse races, card games, fist fighting, and other pleasures the night brings.