The Witcher 3 HD Reworked Project NextGen Second Preview Trailer Provides New Look at More Great-Looking HD Textures

A new The Witcher 3 HD Reworked Project NextGen preview trailer has been released online today, showing more of the upcoming new version of the popular modding project.

The new preview trailer, which has been shared on YouTube by the project's creator Halk Hogan, provides another look at the new great-looking textures that will be included in the NextGen version of the project.

The Witcher 3 Director Has Left CD Projekt Red Amid Workplace Bullying Accusations

The Witcher 3 HD Reworked Project is one of the best texture packs ever released for the role-playing game developed by CD Projekt Red. The latest version of the project is version 12, which introduced even more high-quality textures to the game.

Mod Features - ultra quality detailed lore friendly textures

- high quality smooth meshes that meet the standards of 2020

- better objects LODs (Level of Detail) and increased draw distance for some objects

- specially customized materials and shaders for all reworked stuff

- everything consistent with the original CDPR artistic vision

The Witcher 3 is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. A current-gen version of the game, complete with ray tracing support, is launching this year worldwide.