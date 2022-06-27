Nintendo Announces Nintendo Direct Mini Showcase For Tomorrow

After multiple rumors over the past few weeks, Nintendo has just announced a new Nintendo Direct Mini showcase for tomorrow.

Like previous Nintendo "Mini" Directs, tomorrow's showcase will focus on third-party titles and will be roughly 25 minutes long. The showcase will air on June 28 at 6 am PT via Nintendo's official YouTube channel.

A new #NintendoDirectMini: Partner Showcase is on the way! Watch on-demand via our YouTube channel beginning Tuesday, June 28 at 6am PT for roughly 25 minutes of info on upcoming third-party #NintendoSwitch games. Subscribe & turn on notifications here: https://t.co/SZA1P3RSHS pic.twitter.com/8hmCJ1p5EX — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 27, 2022

Additional details about the Mini showcase weren't shared, and as expected the community is already guessing which games will be part of the showcase tomorrow. Chances are we'll hear more about Mario + Rabbids 2. We'll update you as soon as more information about this Direct comes in. For now, stay tuned. Which games do you expect to be shown during the broadcast? Hit the comments down below.