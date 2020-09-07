New Nintendo Direct Might be Inbound as Nintendo Has Just Updated its Nintendo Direct Archive

Nintendo might be gearing up to air a new Nintendo Direct broadcast as the company has recently updated its Nintendo Direct archive.

Nintendo fans are thirsty for new news related to their brand, and following last week’s Mario 35th Anniversary announcements, there might be more news on its way.

Nintendo Announces New Nintendo Direct for Today Focused on This Year’s Nintendo Switch Games

As discovered by Reddit user ‘ShowtimevonParty’, Nintendo just updated its Nintendo Direct archive. While the updating of a page isn’t something special, Nintendo does appear to have the tendency to update its Direct Archive shortly before the arrival of a new Direct broadcast.

Apparently, prior to last week’s Mario 35th Anniversary Direct, Nintendo updated the archive on September 1st. As for last month’s Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase – Nintendo updated the archive 11 days before the broadcast. The same occurred in July when Nintendo updated the archive shortly before the Partner showcase on July 20.

Over the past few months, there have been multiple rumors about Nintendo airing a new ‘general’ Direct broadcast. It remains to be seen whether the recent updating of the Direct Archive is related to a new episode, but if so, we can expect a new Direct somewhere now and the end of the month.

We’ll keep you updated.