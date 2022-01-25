New God of War PC Update 1.0.3 Addresses Memory Leak Issue Which Caused Decreased Performance and Crashes

God of War PC update 1.0.3 has been released via Steam, fixing a memory leak issue.

Like the game’s previous updates, the new patch is a minor one with the official release notes only mentioning a fix for an issue that caused memory leaks, which in turn, could result in either client crashes or decreased performance.

“Thank you to everyone who reported the memory leak issue and assisted us greatly by sharing their setup information, we appreciate you taking the extra step”, the development team writes on Steam.

You’ll find the official release notes for this update down below:

God of War PC Update 1.0.3 Release Notes Please restart Steam to receive the update immediately. Patch Notes Fixes Fixed an issue that caused leaks in memory allocation which could result in either decreased performance or a game client crash.

God of War is available now globally for PC, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. Developer Sony Santa Monica is currently working on a sequel for PS4/PS5, God of War Ragnarok, which is slated for a release later this year.

