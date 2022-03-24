New God of War PC Update 1.0.9 Improves AMD Performance During Heavy Load and Packs Several New Features

God of War PC update 1.0.9 has been released, adding several new features and improving minimum framerates on AMD setups.

After last month’s patch, Sony Santa Monica Studio and Jetpack have rolled out another patch for the PC version of God of War. As said, the update includes new features, including the option to configure aiming and blocking as a toggle, an option to enable triple buffering to reduce micro-stutters, and the inclusion of GPU memory usage in the video settings.

God of War Looks Better Than Ever With Ray Tracing, Increased FOV and Camera Mod in New 8K Video

The new update also packs several fixes when it comes to crashes and performance. The most notable change will be the implementation of small object culling in order to improve the game’s performance on AMD setups. According to the testing team, the update can result in an average 20% performance boost in frame times above the 95th percentile. You can find the full release notes down below:

God of War PC Update 1.0.9 Release Notes New Features Aiming and Blocking can now be configured as a toggle instead of a hold

Triple Buffering can now be enabled to reduce micro-stutters at the cost of a minor latency increase

GPU memory usage is now included in the video settings to aid performance troubleshooting Fixes Memory values will now be detected properly when using integrated graphics

Silent crashes will no longer occur if a GPU reports invalid memory values

Some gameplay systems will no longer cause intermittent crashes

Implemented small object culling to help reduce the number of objects being processed by the CPU. Developed in response to recurring AMD performance issues, this change should improve minimum framerates in scenes where there are many objects on-screen. During our testing, we saw an average 20% improvement in frametimes above the 95th percentile. To those not experiencing instances of major framerate drops, please note that this change will not result in a significant improvement to graphical performance.



God of War is available globally now for PC, and PlayStation 4 (and PS5).