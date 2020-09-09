New 4K Watch Dogs Legion Ray Tracing Screenshots Released by NVIDIA
NVIDIA has released a couple of brand-new 4K Watch Dogs Legion Ray Tracing screenshots to show off the eye-candy.
In a similar fashion as last week's Cyberpunk 2077 RTX Ray Tracing screenshots, the new RTX Watch Dogs Legion images were released by the Green Team through Twitter some hours ago. Check out the impressive-looking new Legion screenshots down below, showing off the game's reflections using NVIDIA's realistic lighting simulation technology.
Watch Dogs Legion releases on October 29 for PC, Stadia, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. The title is also coming to PS5 and the next-gen Xbox consoles. Ubisoft has promised that owners of the current-gen console versions will be able to upgrade their game to the next-gen versions for free as soon as they become available. Owners of the physical edition of the game will have to insert the disc into the next-gen console when playing.
"We are happy to share that physical and digital copies of Watch Dogs: Legion, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, and Far Cry 6 are eligible to be upgraded from current generation to next-generation consoles at no additional cost", Ubisoft writes on its support page.
Watch Dogs Legion description
In the near future, London is facing its downfall: people are being oppressed by an all-seeing surveillance state, a corrupt private military corporation controls the streets, and a powerful crime syndicate is preying on the most vulnerable. In Watch Dogs Legion, the player’s mission is to build a resistance to fight back against the emergence of an authoritarian regime.
Thanks to a never-before-seen gameplay innovation created by Ubisoft Toronto*, the studio behind Watch Dogs Legion, players will have complete freedom to ‘Play as Anyone.’ Every Londoner in the open world is fully simulated, with a persistent life and backstory, and players can recruit anyone from the entire population into their team. From an MI5 agent to a tough bareknuckle fighter, from a brilliant hacker to an illegal street racer, or from a rising football star to a geriatric grandma, anyone can join the resistance and become the hero of the story.
