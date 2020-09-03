New Set of 4K Cyberpunk 2077 RTX 30 Ray Tracing Screenshots Released Showcasing Night City

CD Projekt Red has released a bunch of new 4K Cyberpunk 2077 Ray Tracing screenshots for fans to marvel at.

Following NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 30 series reveal, the Green team and CD Projekt Red released a stunning new trailer of the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 running on NVIDIA’s all-new RTX 30 series GPU, complete with marvelous ray-traced lighting, shadows, ambient occlusion, reflections and whatnot. In case you haven't seen it yet - we've included it down below once more.

Experience Cyberpunk 2077 like never before in this exclusive trailer captured on GeForce RTX 30 Series, with ray tracing and DLSS in stunning 4K at max settings. Night City never looked so good.

Now, since we can’t imagine you’re already fed up with all the Cyberpunk 2077 eye-candy, be sure to check out the new gorgeous new screenshots that CDPR released for the highly-anticipated title. Based on the tweet from the official Cyberpunk 2077 Twitter account, these 4K screenshots were taken from the game running on the new NVIDIA RTX 30 series with Ray Tracing and DLSS 2.0 enabled.











NVIDIA’s new DLSS 2.0 AI rendering tech boosts performance while generating stunning, crisp visuals. Be sure to check out Keith May’s analysis of Death Stranding on PC with and without DLSS 2.0 enabled.

"Artificial intelligence is revolutionizing gaming - from in-game physics and animation simulation to real-time rendering and AI-assisted broadcasting features", NVIDIA wrote earlier this year. "With Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS), NVIDIA set out to redefine real-time rendering through AI-based super-resolution - rendering fewer pixels and then using AI to construct sharp, higher resolution images. With our latest 2.0 version of DLSS, we’ve made big advances towards this vision."

Cyberpunk 2077 is releasing globally on November 19 for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. The title is also coming to Stadia, PS5, and Xbox Series X. As covered yesterday, the title won’t weigh in at too hefty file size. The official minimum and recommended PC requirements will soon be revealed.