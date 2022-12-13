Watch Dogs: Legion Steam Page Appears; Lists January 2023 Release Date

Watch Dogs: Legion is a game that has received a lot of curious glances due to its new formula. While the game has stopped being updated since patch 5.6, it still receives some support from players across all platforms. This is why today's news might spark some new life into the title seeing as a Steam page for the game has popped up out of nowhere.

Indeed, Watch Dogs: Legion is going to be available on Steam. According to the Steam Page, the game will be available for users on January 26, 2023. The game will also be available in three separate editions: Standard, Gold, and Ultimate. Below is a small chart explaining the content available within each edition.

Moving on, here's a description of the game as seen on the game's Steam page:

Build a resistance made from anyone in the world to take back a near-future London that is facing its downfall. Recruit and play as anyone from London. Everyone you see has a unique backstory, personality, and skill set for unique situations.

We reviewed the game upon release, and although we weren’t too fond of Legion’s story, we praised its world design and new gameplay features.

Watch Dogs Legion is a great step forward for the series, with enough experimental new gameplay features to complement the familiar mechanics. London is incredible, and exploring it is an almost visceral experience. It's just a shame that the story doesn't hold the same familiarity that the map does.

The game coming to Steam could mark a new set of players coming to the game. Whether there will be an official announcement of this new game version soon is yet to be seen. Watch Dogs: Legion is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Google Stadia, Amazon Luna, and PC via Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Store.