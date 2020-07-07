New Watch Dogs Legion Screenshots Leak Ahead of Ubisoft’s UbiForward 2020 Event

A couple of new Watch Dogs Legion screenshots have surfaced online ahead of Ubisoft’s digital showcase this weekend.

Based on the leaked screenshots, we can only say the game looks rather rough. Of course, we don’t know whether these shots are from a recent or an older build of the game. Check out the screens for yourself down below:

This isn’t the first Ubisoft leak this week – over the weekend some gameplay footage of the upcoming Assassin’s Creed Valhalla found its way to YouTube.

Ubisoft will likely release new information about Legion alongside a new trailer during its 'E3-like' digital showcase this Sunday during its UbiForward showcase.

Watch Dogs Legion is slated for a release later this year on PC, Stadia, PS4/PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X. Legion was officially announced during last year's E3 event.