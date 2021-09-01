Watch Dogs: Legion Will be Free to Play This Weekend

Ubisoft has announced that Watch Dogs: Legion will be available as a free-to-play game this weekend. From September 3 to September 5, the game will be available to be played for free on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Stadia, and PC (Ubisoft Store/Epic Games Store). In addition, players will be able to pre-load the game starting today, September 1.

Players will have access to the single-player campaign and its online mode. Not only that, they'll be able to keep their game progression and will have access to discounts on the game and Season Pass if they are interested in purchasing the game during the Free Weekend:

PC via Ubisoft Store and Epic Games Store: 60 percent off of the Standard, Deluxe, Gold, and Ultimate Editions, and 25 percent off of the Season Pass.

60 percent off of the Standard, Deluxe, Gold, and Ultimate Editions, and 25 percent off of the Season Pass. PC via Stadia Pro: 55 percent off the Deluxe Edition and 50 percent off the Gold Edition.

55 percent off the Deluxe Edition and 50 percent off the Gold Edition. PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4: 67 percent off of the Deluxe and Gold Editions.

Watch Dogs Legion has received a few updates recently. A few days ago, Ubisoft announced an update for Watch Dogs Legion, which brought a crossover with the Assassin's Creed series. The crossover event brought some free content across the game's online mode. Additionally, Season Pass owners will be able to play as the newly introduced character Darcy.

The update also brought a new mode called Extraction PvP. Players obtain the prized crypto drives and race across the city to upload data while being hunted down by opposing players. Finally, the game also introduced a new difficulty setting called Resistance. Players will experience a tougher game where permadeath is always on; Tube Station fast travel is disabled; Most civilians start out disliking DedSec abilities, hacks, and gadgets have significantly longer cooldowns.

Watch Dogs: Legion is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Google Stadia, Amazon Luna, and PC via Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Store.